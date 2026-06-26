The Spurs quickly told Jayden Quaintance he can't wear No. 21 on his jersey

The number 21 is pretty special to the city of San Antonio. Jayden Quaintance already knew that before the Spurs drafted him with the 20th overall pick on Tuesday, but he quickly learned just how special that number is when he arrived in Texas.

Quaintance wore No. 21 throughout his two college seasons at Arizona State and Kentucky. But that number has been retired by the Spurs for nearly 10 years now. A guy named Tim Duncan (ever heard of him?) wore it during his entire NBA career in San Antonio, where he won five championships and two MVPs while being named an All-Star 15 times. Duncan is widely considered as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Before Quaintance could even ask about wearing No. 21, the Spurs quickly shut that possibility down. Instead, he’ll go up a digit to No. 22.

“Nah, they cut that off quickly, I’m not gonna lie,” Quaintance said during his introductory press conference on Thursday. “As soon as I got drafted they were like ‘Here are a couple number options that you’ll have.’ They killed that dream pretty fast.”

Quaintance, still only 18, then made everyone in the room feel old. A reporter followed up by asking him who his favorite Spur was growing up. He went with the obvious answer of Duncan. But when he added that Duncan was also the all-time favorite player of his grandfather, the entire collection of Spurs employees and media personnel in attendance couldn’t help but laugh.

Spurs 1st Round Draft Pick Jayden Quaintance, when asked if he asked to wear the #21.🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ic1Tyjn7EC — Chuck Miketinac (@MaxSportsSA) June 25, 2026

Jayden Quaintance on his favourite Spur growing up:



"Probably Tim Duncan.. he's my grandfather's favorite player."#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/G5xUapeo9W — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) June 25, 2026

Quaintance also touched on the opportunity to play alongside Victor Wembanyama as a Spur and the defensive presence those two will bring once they share the floor together. And yes, the two do plan on competing in some friendly games of chess. Another topic of conversation surrounded Quaintance’s rehab process and how the Spurs plan to take it slow with him.

The 6-foot-10 big man added that he and the Spurs front office haven’t talked about the idea of playing in Summer League just yet. Quaintance could undergo a clean-up procedure on his injured right knee in the near future that would keep him out several more months, reports KSR’s Jack Pilgrim. But the good news is the knee issue isn’t expected to be a long-term worry.

Quaintance’s time at Kentucky didn’t go as anyone expected, but he’ll have a fresh start — and a fresh jersey number — in San Antonio.