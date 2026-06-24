Spurs taking 'very long-term approach' with Jayden Quaintance, but expect 'long career'

Jayden Quaintance fell, but it wasn’t the free-fall draft analysts began hyping up in the days leading up to the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. The former Kentucky forward arrived in Lexington as a surefire top-10 kid, likely to be Mark Pope‘s first lottery pick as a head coach.

Then he played just four games as a Wildcat with his knee never totally cooperating after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus, along with a fracture, back in March 2025. KSR reported Tuesday night that Quaintance would need a clean-up procedure for a permanent solution once the dust settles with his new team. That could keep him out six months, sources say, but one of the nation’s top doctors who gave the 6-foot-11 a second opinion ahead of the draft believes there are no long-term concerns

Quaintance confirmed KSR’s report shortly after the first round of the draft with his new team, the San Antonio Spurs.

“Still a little pain, I feel like they say I have to do like another surgery for like my meniscus, get it cleaned up,” he told the media.

That’s why he dropped to No. 20 — and there was concern his wait would last even longer, potentially as late as day two. San Antonio knows what it signed up for, however, understanding the short-term delay vs. long-term reward on the table for a championship franchise coming off a Finals appearance.

The Spurs are in no rush with an obvious lottery talent who fell into their laps due to unfortunate individual circumstances, which they are happy to take advantage of down the road when Quaintance is ready. Hate it for the kid, love it for the franchise, ready to pair a gifted shot-blocking talent with the future face of the NBA in Victor Wembanyama.

“He came in and visited, so you know our doctors have spent some time, but we’ll get the people much smarter than us to take a look and come up with the best plan for him,” Spurs GM Brian Wright said of their newest addition. “If that is the best plan for him, then we will do that and take a very long-term approach.

“He’s got tremendous, tremendous talent. Unfortunately, (his time at Kentucky) was cut short a little bit due to injury. Had it not been, maybe we don’t have the opportunity to draft him.”

No matter how it happened, they are grateful, confident that Quaintance will have a bright future in the black and silver.

“We believe he’s someone that will have a long career, and we can help him get there,” Wright added.

As for JQ himself, he’s got a similar chip on his shoulder. He’s heard the noise and knows there is doubt in his health or motivation to play. Had things gone his way, he’s in the green room and likely in the conversation for one of the earliest picks in Brooklyn.

Instead, he’s got 19 franchises that passed on him he is ready to prove wrong.

“Obviously, I didn’t get to show everything I could do as much as I wanted to last year,” he said. “A lot of people were picked over me. …. Just getting to prove that I belong as one of those top guys, prove that I should have been (selected) higher and just make a point to all the teams that passed up on me. That’s the original emotion (I’m feeling).”