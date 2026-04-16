4-star DL Stanley Montgomery locks in Kentucky official visit

Kentucky has real momentum on the recruiting trail after adding quarterback Jake Nawrot to the 2027 class. The coaching and personnel staff in Lexington is looking to take advantage of that momentum. After a busy spring, the push for commitments has arrived. The Wildcats are in position to make a real splash over the next couple of months.

We have unofficially entered the biggest commitment window of the 2027 cycle. Another defensive line target has locked in a June official visit with Kentucky.

Excited to be back in Lexington for my official visit to @UKFootball 💙🤍 #agtg pic.twitter.com/DKKKXLX3Xy — Stanley J. Montgomery (@StanMonte27) April 15, 2026

Stanley Montgomery is the No. 331 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. This four-star recruit out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Archbishop Ryan backed off a six-month pledge to Syracuse in February. Since that decommitment, interest has ramped up. Kentucky had the line of scrimmage prospect on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. Now a return trip to Lexington has been scheduled.

Texas A&M is also involved with this defensive line prospect. Virginia and Penn State have official visits scheduled with Stanley Montgomery. Kentucky is battling for this four-star recruit in the Mid-Atlantic.

The Wildcats will have plenty of opportunities to close recruitments when the official visit blitz gets rolling in June.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class