Start your best players? Mark Pope is considering it -- but slow start was because Kentucky 'hit a wall'

Big Blue Nation’s collective eyes rolled to the back of their skulls when the starting lineup dropped once again for Kentucky to open SEC play at Alabama and — for whatever reason — Mark Pope did not want to put his best five players on the floor. The full roster is healthy and available with Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance ready to roll and the other guys in and out throughout the non-conference all good to go, yet the five-man group was Denzel Aberdeen, Collin Chandler, Otega Oweh, Mo Dioubate and Malachi Moreno.

To their credit, Aberdeen knocked down two free throws and Chandler hit a 3-pointer in the first 56 seconds to take a 5-0 lead and build some early momentum. And when Pope was asked about his head-scratching decisions regarding the starters, he immediately went to that first minute to push back on the narrative that his teams start slow.

“Yeah, it’s interesting,” he told KSR. “Because our first two or three minutes was solid, and then we just — we just hit a wall.”

May I offer my own pushback to his pushing back? Kentucky gave those five points right back the other way in the next minute, then quite literally didn’t score another basket until the 14:54 mark of the first half — after Lowe and Quaintance finally checked into the game.

And after Alabama had taken a 9-5 lead to flip the momentum entirely, getting a sleepy morning crowd into it and taking a double-digit lead with 8:24 left before intermission. That ballooned to 21 with 2:22 left on the clock, forcing yet another freaking miracle attempt for this program in the second half of games coached by Pope.

Did you know the Wildcats have trailed by 20-plus points in four of six games against ranked competition? Did you also know that Pope has trailed by 20-plus points EIGHT times since he started coaching at Kentucky, leading to EIGHT losses?

I don’t know about you, and call me crazy if you disagree, but I think they should probably stop spotting good teams massive leads. Because it’s not going well. And playing your best players from the opening tip gives you the best chance to avoid those deficits.

Any chance he’ll change that moving forward?

“Yes, for sure, we’re considering that all the time.”

Great stuff. Super insightful.

Hey, remember that second-half lineup that led the charge on Kentucky’s double-digit comeback — another slow start! — against St. John’s in Atlanta featuring Lowe, Oweh, Kam Williams, Dioubate and Quaintance? That group went on a 10-0 run and 24-6 overall to turn that into a 12-point 78-66 victory against Rick Pitino and the Red Storm. Fun, right?

That lineup played together for one whole minute at Alabama overall, nevermind starting.

Pope gave a better explanation about his thinking with the starters, particularly with Lowe, to begin the week, saying it was more about injury maintenance while also rewarding the players who have been participating more consistently in practice.

“The thinking behind that is like, let’s protect the integrity of the group that we have getting most of the reps in practice to actually be able to go perform on the court, just to give some continuity,” Pope said. “That might not be the right answer. We’re going to kind of explore that as we go. It also gives you a chance to maybe extend (Lowe’s) healthy window — which we’re hoping is going to be the entire season — by not being the headline guy at the beginning of a scout.

“That could be, certainly, something that goes into our thinking about it. So there’s some continuity in those ways.”

Protecting the integrity of that practice group continues to get Kentucky absolutely buried in the first half and the Wildcats are playing (and coaching) losing basketball because of it.

His final words of his postgame radio show with Tom Leach — another unacceptable and pouty media effort by Pope, who combined for nine total minutes between that interview and his postgame press conference — actually backed up our gripes as a fanbase.

“Our games have got to start better,” he said.

Starters do, in fact, impact starting better. Crazy idea.