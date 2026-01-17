Start your Saturday with the KSR Pregame Show before Kentucky vs. Tennessee
It’s rivalry Saturday as your University of Kentucky Wildcats get set to play the Tennessee Vols in Knoxville. Kentucky is short-handed again, but that’s nothing new to the series. The Wildcats already won a couple of games at Tennessee with limited rosters lately, including Mark Pope’s first team last year, part of a run of five wins in six trips south of the border.
The game tips off at noon on ESPN, but the KSR Pregame Show is up earlier to preview the game. Tune in live from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on WLAP.com or listen locally on 630 WLAP in Lexington or 840 WHAS in Louisville.
You can call in, too. Do so at (859) 280-2287 (CATS) to share your predictions for the game before KSR gives its predictions at the end of the show. It’s Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Drew Franklin counting down to Kentucky versus those low-down dirty Vols in Knoxville.
Go Cats.
Listen to the KSR Pregame Show
Kentucky at #24 Tennessee: How to Watch, Listen
- Tipoff: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 380
