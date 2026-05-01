Stefan Joksimovic will not be an option for Kentucky -- or any school -- in 2026-27, his agent confirms
Stefan Joksimovic is one of the top international prospects in the class of 2026 and a potential lottery pick in 2027. There is a reason Big Blue Nation has been drooling about the possibility of the 6-foot-7 wing coming over to the United States and playing college basketball — especially with Kentucky desperate for a star talent at the position following Tyran Stokes’ commitment to Kansas.
KSR+ reported on Wednesday, however, that Joksimovic currently does not have the credits to graduate high school, pouring cold water on that possibility for the Wildcats. To take it a step further, KSR+ also confirmed that UK was not in contact with the dynamic scoring wing, including a direct quote from his agent, Saša Zagorac.
“I can say that this is not true,” he said of potential Kentucky interest.
Still, speculation has continued to ramp up, not only tying Joksimovic to college basketball but, more specifically, to Mark Pope and the Wildcats. Now, as the weekend approaches, his agent wants to clear up his client’s status once and for all.
In short, the 17-year-old prospect will not be playing in the United States in 2026-27. Instead, he’s going to run it back with Saski Baskonia (Spain) of the Liga ACB and the EuroLeague.
“Recent reports suggesting that Stefan Joksimovic has been linked with a potential move to the NCAA are inaccurate,” Zagorac said emphatically. “As his agent, I confirm that he remains fully committed to Baskonia for next season and is focused on his development and the upcoming challenges with the club.”
- 1Trending
Andy Beshear
keeps pressure on UK
- 2New
Kentucky Derby 🐎
Odds, Analysis, Picks
- 3New
Kentucky Oaks 🌸
Odds, Analysis, Picks
- 4Hot
John Wall
takes front office role at Howard
- 5Hot
"Dream come true"
Justin McBride talks to KSR+
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
For now, it appears Kentucky’s search efforts for a star will come elsewhere internationally or from someone currently testing the NBA draft waters — namely Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic, Baylor’s Tounde Yessoufou or Santa Clara’s Allen Graves.
Among confirmed international names of interest is Brazilian center Marcio Santos, who hosted Mark Pope for an in-person meeting with his agent in Israel earlier in the week. He’s seen as a backup center option behind Malachi Moreno, who is also going through the draft process. Santos is expected to choose between Kentucky, LSU and BYU.
For now, it’s safe to scratch Joksimovic off the list for the Wildcats as the search for a big-time talent continues.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard