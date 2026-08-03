Stein Explains Why He Quickly Promoted Pete Nochta to General Manager

The potential addition of fifth-year seniors wasn’t the only bit of surprising news from the last week. On Tuesday, Pat Biondo abruptly announced his departure as the Kentucky football general manager.

“This is a personal move and I hope everyone will respect the private nature of such a tough decision,” Biondo said in a statement.

It was shocking on multiple levels. Stein publicly praised Biondo whenever the opportunity presented itself, listing the general manager ahead of his coordinators. Biondo was one of the first people Stein hired at Kentucky. While searching for a solution to this problem, Stein singled out another one of the first guys he called, promoting Pete Nochta from assistant GM. The news was official within 24 hours of Biondo’s departure.

“I’ve known Pete since I was 18 years old. He’s a Lexington guy, born and bred, dad played here, dad was a high school principal in Lexington, and Pete is somebody when I initially got here, he was one of my first calls,” Stein shared during Monday’s Kentucky Football Media Day.

Nochta was a teammate of Stein’s at Louisville. Once his playing days concluded, he spent ten years working in various capacities for the University of Louisville, primarily in a front office role.

“Pete could be a GM across all of college football. He’s very smart. He’s extremely well organized, and he played football. I think that’s really important at the GM role. It’s not a necessity, but when you play the game, when you’ve coached the game at a high level, he was a quick move up,” Stein said.

The late change at the top of Kentucky’s front office structure is one of Stein’s first hurdles as a head coach. He’ll surely face many more in the coming weeks and months, but he’s excited for what’s next.

“And so just like anything in life, the sun rose the next day, and we put our best foot forward to continue to make Kentucky football the best we possibly can. Really excited about Pete and his opportunity and building our personnel department even more now,” said Stein.

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