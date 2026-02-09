Stevie Got Loose: The Kentucky wide receiver breaks down his famous play with Cover Zero

Matt Jones and the boys were living up out in the Bay Area this week as “Cover Zero” hit the road for the NFL podcast’s first Super Bowl trip. During the time at Radio Row, the crew got to interview a ton of NFL personalities. But the best interview occurred surprisingly and unplanned to begin Day 1.

KSR caught up with former Kentucky wide receiver Stevie Johnson. Of course everyone wanted to talk about his famous play against Louisville. How did Johnson get so open in the win over Louisville back in 2007? The wideout who spent nine years in the NFL after being a seventh-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft opened up on his big catch.

Stevie got loose brings back some great memories from his Kentucky days. pic.twitter.com/a3i62rk1ZZ — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) February 5, 2026

“I actually seen it the play before,” Johnson explained. “The play before that there was a penalty I believe and the guys wasn’t covering me. The safety stayed on Jacob Tamme and we ran four verts. And when back to the huddle, and I said ‘Dre, it’s there. Just look at me. I’m telling you. It’s there.’ So we got the penatly — nobody was worried about the penalty.”

“We went back out there and they did the exact same coverage and it was money.”

Stevie Johnson finished that game with three receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Everyone still remembers his 57-yard touchdown grab to win the game. Johnson became one of Andre Woodson’s top targets that season. The senior finished the year with 60 receptions for 1,041 yards and 13 touchdowns on an eight-win Kentucky team that also knocked off No. 1 LSU in Lexington.

In the short interview, Jones explains how Johnson got the “Stevie Got Loose” nickname and also talked about other memorable moments during his time on campus. There was even a rap freestyle dropped by Johnson that he still remembers two decades later.

“And yeah, Stevie got loose,” Johnson said