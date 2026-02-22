Steven Pearl on Collin Chandler's late-game offensive foul: 'It looked like he extended his arms'

Leading by one point with 14 seconds left in regulation, all Kentucky needed to do was inbound the ball and ice the game at the free-throw line. But an offensive foul was called on Collin Chandler — later leading to Mark Pope‘s fiery post-game comments about the officials — that gifted Auburn an opportunity to steal the win. A second-chance layup from Elyjah Freeman with 1.2 seconds left on the game clock would allow the Tigers to do just that.

To set the scene a bit more, Chandler got tangled up with Auburn’s Kevin Overton while trying to receive an in-bounds pass from underneath the Tigers’ own basket. The two were holding onto each other and fighting for position, with Chandler pushing off just enough on Overton to bait the officials into a foul call that ultimately decided the game — and the referees bit hard.

“K.O.’s in a stance. K.O.’s back is to me, so I didn’t see the play,” Auburn head coach Steven Pearl said postgame. “But it looked like (Chandler) extended his arms, and we got the offensive foul, so we were able to get the ball back and did a great job of getting an inside touch so we could at least have the opportunity to get an offensive rebound.”

The officiating in this game was a talking point from the opening tip to the final buzzer. Both sides received questionable whistles. Auburn was in the bonus midway through the opening half, but it wouldn’t be fair to say Kentucky didn’t have a handful of calls go their way, either. UK ended the game with 19 fouls compared to 14 for Auburn. The ‘Cats shot 14-17 from the free-throw line while the Tigers went 20-24.

“I thought there was a foul on every single possession the first five minutes of the game,” Pearl said. “I think the officials tried to let both teams play through it. Because, I mean, if every foul was called on both ends, it would have been, you know, both teams would have shot 50 free throws. So, yeah, a lot of physicality on both ends. I thought they were holding us on every single entry pass. I think it works both ways.”

Did Chandler extend his arms on the play? Yes. Did Overton exaggerate the contact? Yes. Should that foul have been called in that moment of the game? Pearl’s comments about game-long physicality and constant fouling from both teams lean toward that answer being a no. Kentucky had opportunities to win this game before that play, but to say this was a frustrating way for it to result in a loss would be an understatement.

“A very physical game and I thought, for the most part, our guys did a pretty good job of handling it,” Pearl added. “And I told them, I was like, don’t ask for whistles in this game, because obviously, that’s not how they’re calling it right now. You got to adjust to what the officials are doing, and they already have an impossible job as it is. Our guys did a decent job of hanging in there and trying to play through contact.”