Steven Pearl opens up on the challenge of slowing down Otega Oweh: '(He) has the green light.'

Mark Pope wants to see more from Otega Oweh and the All-SEC guard expects more of himself, too. It seems bizarre to single him out coming off a career-high 28-point effort against Georgia on the night he received a commemorative ball to celebrate his 1,000th point as a Wildcat, but that’s just the standard they’ve set for the senior standout in his last run in college.

No matter how good he is, Oweh can always be better.

“Otega’s standard is incredibly high — it might be a higher standard than just about any other player in the country, so when I talk about being frustrated and disappointed, I know that he looks at it like, hey, there’s good stuff there, but his standard is so high that he wants more and he should,” Pope said ahead of Kentucky‘s matchup at Auburn. “He should. I love the fact that he’s driven that way.”

He’s scored 20-plus in 10 of his last 13 games in the SEC, including six of his last seven. Oweh had some costly turnovers and defensive slip-ups to take away from his all-around performance, but as a scorer, he was a killer.

And that’s what Steven Pearl is focusing on going into his Tigers’ home matchup against the Wildcats on Saturday. After all, they just experienced the negative effects of a star guard going nuclear with Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard scoring 46 points on 15-27 shooting in the Bulldogs’ 91-85 victory in Starkville earlier in the week.

The hope is Oweh doesn’t pick up right where Hubbard left off.

“Yeah, I want to say like (10) out of the 13 conference games, he’s had 20 or more, so…” Pearl said of Kentucky’s star. “He does a really good job of driving you in a direction and getting downhill. Really physical getting to the rim. If he can make one, he can make three. He can get to his mid-range, I think he shoots 75 percent inside the paint, which is pretty, pretty impressive. We’ve got to do a really good job of trying to limit his touches around the rim. Got to try and keep him out of the paint as best we can.”

No. 00 is dangerous enough finishing around the basket, but every so often, he’ll get rolling from deep, too. He’s got eight games of multiple makes from the perimeter, including two of his last four hitting at least three on 60-plus percent shooting. Oweh has averaged 26.0 points per game on 62 percent shooting overall in those matchups.

That setup would not be ideal on the Plains — at least in Pearl’s eyes.

“Oweh has the green light,” he said. “He can knock down shots, too.”

Big Blue Nation would be just fine with it in a pretty big matchup for the Cats.