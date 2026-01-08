Skip to main content
Kentucky transfer Steven Soles Jr. signs with Arkansas

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett26 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Will Stein‘s first staff is working long hours right now to build a roster in college football free agency. Meanwhile, players that have left the Kentucky program are looking for new college football homes. A pass rush specialist is staying in the SEC.

Steven Soles Jr. has signed with Arkansas after visiting Ryan Silverfield‘s program over the weekend.

The former three-star recruit out of Powell (Tenn.) High played 233 defensive snaps over the last two seasons. Steven Soles Jr. recorded 12 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in 22 career games. Soles was a class of 2024 recruit who picked Kentucky over Virginia Tech.

In the portal, Kentucky has added Gardner-Webb transfer Antonio O’Berry to play at edge spot in Jay Bateman‘s 4-2-5 defense. Meanwhile, Kentucky has retained starter Sam Greene for another season. Soles will be in Northwest Arkansas as Silverfield looks to complete a huge roster rebuild after the program moved on from Sam Pittman and interim head coach Bobby Petrino.

Kentucky transfer tracker

So far, we know of 18 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

  • LB Landyn Watson (Committed to Kansas on Jan. 4)
  • EDGE Steven Soles Jr. (Committed to Arkansas on Jan. 7)
  • QB Stone Saunders (Committed to San Diego State on Jan. 6)
  • WR David Washington Jr.
  • WR Preston Bowman (Committed to Ohio on Jan. 7))
  • DT Austin Ramsey (Committed to Kansas State on Jan. 6)
  • WR Troy Stellato
  • EDGE Javeon Campbell
  • CB DJ Waller Jr. (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 3)
  • EDGE Jacob Smith (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
  • DL Jerod Smith II (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
  • QB Cutter Boley (Committed to Arizona State on Jan. 3)
  • WR Montavin Quisenberry
  • RB Dante Dowdell
  • S Cam Dooley (Committed to Florida on Jan. 7)
  • RB Jamarion Wilcox
  • WR Cameron Miller
  • WR Hardley Gilmore

