Pair of 2025 Kentucky signees sign with Group of Six programs
Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Will Stein‘s first staff is working long hours right now to build a roster in college football free agency. Meanwhile, players that have left the Kentucky program are looking for new college football homes. Two class of 2025 signees are taking a step down to the group of six.
Wide receiver Preston Bowman is heading to the MAC. Quarterback Stone Saunders will be joining the new Pac-12 where five Mountain West schools and Texas State are joining forces with Oregon State and Washington State to create an eight-team league that will begin in 2026.
Preston Bowman was a three-star recruit out of Pickerington (Ohio) North who came into focus on the trail at a camp where Matt Ponatoski first got on KSR’s radar. Vince Marrow quickly recorded a recruiting win. However, Bowman did not appear in a game for UK this season. This is a slot receiver who had a knack for contested catches in high school.
Stone Saunders was a three-star quarterback who picked Kentucky over Nebraska. The Cats closed down this recruitment the summer before Saunders’ junior year. The all-time touchdowns leader in Pennsylvanian threw for over 13,000 yards as a four-year starter and multi-time state champion at Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt. However, Saunders fell behind fellow class of 2025 signee Brennen Ward and will now head to the West Coast.
The player movement is not stopping as the transfer portal has entered Day 8.
Kentucky transfer tracker
So far, we know of 19 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson (Committed to Kansas on Jan. 4)
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr. (Committed to Arkansas on Jan. 7)
- QB Stone Saunders (Committed to San Diego State on Jan. 6)
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman (Committed to Ohio on Jan. 7)
- DT Austin Ramsey (Committed to Kansas State on Jan. 6)
- WR Troy Stellato
- EDGE Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr. (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 3)
- EDGE Jacob Smith (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- DL Jerod Smith II (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- QB Cutter Boley (Committed to Arizona State on Jan. 3)
- WR Montavin Quisenberry (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 8)
- RB Dante Dowdell
- S Cam Dooley (Committed to Florida on Jan. 7)
- DB Quay’Sheed Scott (Committed to South Carolina on Jan. 8)
- RB Jamarion Wilcox
- WR Cameron Miller
- WR Hardley Gilmore (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 8)
