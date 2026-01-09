Pair of 2025 Kentucky signees sign with Group of Six programs

Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Will Stein‘s first staff is working long hours right now to build a roster in college football free agency. Meanwhile, players that have left the Kentucky program are looking for new college football homes. Two class of 2025 signees are taking a step down to the group of six.

Wide receiver Preston Bowman is heading to the MAC. Quarterback Stone Saunders will be joining the new Pac-12 where five Mountain West schools and Texas State are joining forces with Oregon State and Washington State to create an eight-team league that will begin in 2026.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀, 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 😼



WR | Pickerington, OH | Pickerington North#OUohyeah pic.twitter.com/YRzhdXuAgT — Ohio Football (@OhioFootball) January 7, 2026

Preston Bowman was a three-star recruit out of Pickerington (Ohio) North who came into focus on the trail at a camp where Matt Ponatoski first got on KSR’s radar. Vince Marrow quickly recorded a recruiting win. However, Bowman did not appear in a game for UK this season. This is a slot receiver who had a knack for contested catches in high school.

Stone Saunders was a three-star quarterback who picked Kentucky over Nebraska. The Cats closed down this recruitment the summer before Saunders’ junior year. The all-time touchdowns leader in Pennsylvanian threw for over 13,000 yards as a four-year starter and multi-time state champion at Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt. However, Saunders fell behind fellow class of 2025 signee Brennen Ward and will now head to the West Coast.

The player movement is not stopping as the transfer portal has entered Day 8.

Kentucky transfer tracker

So far, we know of 19 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.