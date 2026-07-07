Clara Strack, Asia Boone leaving door open for potential fifth year thanks to 5-in-5 rule

With the new 5-in-5 rule, college basketball rosters are going to look very different, and that could be the case for Kenny Brooks‘ program as well. On Tuesday, Brooks, as well as Clara Strack and Asia Boone, talked to the media for the first time this summer, and 5-in-5 was brought up. It sounds like the two seniors could potentially end up back in Lexington for their respective fifth seasons in 2027-28.

Strack is currently projected as a late first-round pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft, according to Bleacher Report. She is certainly the player on the team with the most WNBA potential, but if she isn’t quite as high on the boards as she wants to be come April, then the All-SEC big could return to Lexington again.

“Everything is changing, so I think that’s something people saw coming,” Strack said of the 5-in-5 rule. “Now that it’s finally passed, it’s obviously a huge change — kind of crazy — but it definitely gives people options. I think that’s a good thing, to have that option.”

“Clara has an opportunity to be one of the highest draft picks for next year,” Brooks later added. “She and I just sat down and talked, and I said hey look, let’s just go out and have a great year this year and see where the chips lay. You do have the option, you do have the opportunity if you want to come back, but you also have the option to turn pro. Let’s just worry about it when it happens.”

Boone could also end up going pro if she can expand on what she accomplished last season. She isn’t on any draft projections at the moment, but if she continues to elevate her game, she can go pro. However, the fifth-year option is still on the table.

“Honestly, I’m not really worried about it,” Boone said about the passing of the 5-in-5 rule. “It opens up options for people, but for me personally, this is my home. I love it here. I’m happy. I’m honestly just focused on this next year, my senior year with the girls that I’m playing with now. This is such a special group. I want to take into account that last year was a very special group as well, so I’m just trying to be present in the moments and everything I can create with these girls.”

But again, there is a world where Boone returns to Kentucky for a fifth season.

“Yeah, this is my last year, my senior year… and there could be a next because I got that option, but I’m not worried about it,” she added.

“Asia, her situation, if you had asked her last year, she would have had no aspirations to go play pro,” Brooks said. “Now, she’s talking about being a professional and what she has to do. So, she could possibly take that fifth year and do it.”

Of course, we know how 5-in-5 could affect potential returners, but how about newcomers? It sounds like it could already have an effect on the 2027 recruiting class, which Kentucky currently has no commits in.

“It’s an ever-changing landscape in college athletics, and you just have to be ready to adapt,” Brooks continued on regarding 5-in-5. “It used to be 10 years ago somebody would call and say what do you need for the ’27 class, and I could tell you we needed two players, we needed three players. Now, when they call and say what do you need for the ’27 class, I’ll say I’ll let you know in ’27. We might need 15, I don’t know.”

“You just really have to focus on the now,” Brooks added. “You really do. You have to focus on the now, and if you take care of business, then everything will work out for later. With these young ladies, we’ve talked about it a little bit — just explain it to them what’s actually happening — we haven’t talked about their individual situations.”

We likely won’t know about the futures of Strack or Boone as well as players like Diana Collins and Gabby Brooks until after the season, but the door is indeed open if they want to come back to Lexington for the 2027-28 season.

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