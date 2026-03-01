Strong pitching carries Kentucky to three-game sweep of St. John's

Kentucky’s bats have yet to find their groove early in the season, but the pitching has made it a non-issue.

The No. 22 Wildcats completed a three-game sweep of St. John’s on Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park, winning 3-1 in the finale.

The UK pitching staff held the Red Storm to just two runs over the weekend.

On Sunday, it was Nate Harris’ turn to shine. The sophomore right-hander improved to 2-1 on the season by allowing just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out a career-high nine. He now sports a 1.80 ERA for the season.

“I feel like it’s just been fine-tuning of everything,” Harris said of his strong start in 2026. “Huge credit to coach (Dan) Roszel. He’s constantly working with me, with all of us, finding ways to get better, just never getting complacent, attacking every day with a purpose.

“You keep stacking those days, and that’s what happens.”

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said the big key for his weekend rotation thus far is throwing multiple pitches for strikes.

“I love that version of Nate Harris,” he said with a grin.

Sophomore right-hander Burkley Bounds worked a scoreless ninth to record his first save of the season after fellow relievers Leighton Harris and Ira Austin each worked a clean inning in the seventh and eighth, respectively.

Kentucky (9-2) manufactured a single run in each of its first three trips to the plate.

In the first, Jayce Tharnish drew a one-out walk and stole second. He advanced to third on a ground ball and came around to score on Ethan Hindle’s RBI infield single.

The Cats made it 2-0 in the second as Owen Jenkins led off with a walk and stole second. Once again, UK advanced the runner with a ground ball, and Jenkins came around to score on an RBI single to left field by Caeden Cloud.

Cloud, a freshman who was filling in for senior Tyler Cercy (hamstring tightness) at third base, led UK with a pair of hits.

Kentucky saw its first two batters retired in the third, but Hindle was hit by a pitch and stole second base. A Carson Hansen RBI single to right-center plated him.

Kentucky managed only six hits, and the bats haven’t quite come to life this season, but Mingione is not concerned.

“We had some hard-hit balls… I just reminded them that we’ve got to keep hitting balls hard, keeping having good at-bats,” he said, adding that getting some of their positional players healthy is important. The Cats have played 10 of their 11 games without preseason All-American shortstop Tyler Bell.

Junior right-hander Ian Mowad (1-1) started and took the loss for St. John’s, who dropped to 1-9 on the season.

Up Next

Kentucky returns to action with a home-and-home miniseries with Eastern Kentucky. The Colonels (3-7) will be playing later today at Tulane with the series split at a game apiece. UK will play EKU on Tuesday in Richmond with the first pitch slated for 5 ET. The teams will play again on Wednesday at KPP with the first pitch scheduled for 4 ET.