Summer exhibition games could be coming to college basketball

College basketball’s offseason calendar could be changing again, giving fans an earlier look at their favorite teams.

According to CBS Sports college basketball insider John Rothstein, the NCAA has recently discussed allowing summer exhibition games between member institutions. Rothstein reports the idea is still being evaluated, but it has surfaced in recent conversations as college basketball continues to evolve.

Sources: The NCAA has had recent discussions about the possibility of Summer exhibition games between member institutions in the future.



This topic will continue to be evaluated moving forward. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 27, 2026

If approved, the change would create new opportunities to showcase the sport during the summer. Instead of waiting until Big Blue Madness in October for a first look at the Kentucky Wildcats, fans could watch a summer exhibition against another college program before college football takes over the fall.

The move would make sense. Teams already begin practicing in early June, leaving fans and outsiders with only teaser clips on social media and behind-the-scenes practice reports online. The NCAA also eliminated the once-every-four-years restriction on foreign trips, allowing programs to schedule offseason games overseas whenever they’re willing to make the trip.

Summer exhibition games between NCAA teams would be another significant addition to college basketball’s ever-changing calendar. Who doesn’t like more basketball? It could also be another revenue generator in this new money game, plus game experience for players and coaches in training camp.

John Calipari has been beating this drum for years. Mark Pope likes the idea, too. Pope recently told KSR he’d love to make Kentucky’s Vegas trip an annual tradition. This rule change could give the Wildcats a chance to play in front of the NBA scouts and executives already there for Summer League and June recruiting events. Or, Kentucky could open the doors to Rupp Arena for a summer exhibition in Lexington.

We’ve seen the enthusiasm for TBT in the summer months. There’s clearly an appetite for year-round basketball. If the NCAA eventually approves summer exhibitions, Big Blue Nation would jump at the chance for an earlier look at the Wildcats each year.

[READ: Mark Pope wants to Domesticate International Summer Trips]