Summer Workouts to Begin for Kentucky Football

For most kids, the month of June serves as the start of summer break. For the Kentucky football team, it means it’s time to go to work.

Monday, June 1, is report day for the Kentucky football team. Will Stein‘s Wildcats got to spend the month of May at home, catching a breather and enjoying family time before hitting the ground running at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.

Things will look a little different when the players go to pump some iron. The Kentucky football weight room underwent a $3 million renovation over the last month. A new energy-absorbing floor was installed. Kentucky partnered with Sorinex to add upper-body equipment on one side of the room, lower-body machines for the other, with weight racks in the middle.

It's here and it's perfect 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6zRPOBlh57 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) May 27, 2026

“The biggest thing was, there was some wasted space and training philosophies that didn’t necessarily match with our training style,” UK director of football sports performance Brandon Roberts told the Herald-Leader. “We wanted to open the room up. We have this massive room down there that felt boxed in with the walls of dumbbells on each side.”

Roberts and the new Kentucky strength staff do not take a traditional approach to training. Every college football program has a goal of getting bigger, faster, and stronger, but there are different ways to do it. Kentucky is leaning into technology and has brought in folks with specialized roles, like the new speed coach. I could try to explain it, but they do it much better themselves.

In addition to weight training, there will be plenty of conditioning on the grass at the practice facility. During winter workouts, the team also had weekly yoga sessions to improve flexibility.

In the month of June, the Kentucky football coaches will also get to spend time on the field with the team. Each school is permitted a number of OTA-style walk-throughs during the summer. The walk-throughs will be once or twice a week, and will greatly benefit the new arrivals who did not get to experience what a Will Stein practice is like during the spring.

June 1 isn’t just report day for the current Kentucky football players. It’s also the first day prospective Wildcats can work out for the coaches. The first of two Kentucky football day camps is on Monday. Players will go through combine testing early in the morning, followed by drills. You may see a couple of underclassmen pick up scholarship offers after exceptional performances for the coaches. KSR will be there to share everything that happens as the Wildcats kick off summer football in the Bluegrass.