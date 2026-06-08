Sunday was a massive win for Mark Pope and Will Stein on the recruiting trail

You couldn’t ask for a better day to be a member of the Big Blue Nation. A seemingly random Sunday in June turned into one of the most successful recruiting stretches for Kentucky in recent memory.

A total of four high school basketball and football players committed to the Wildcats in a matter of about four hours on Sunday. For Mark Pope, it was another piece of evidence to suggest he can recruit with the best of the best in the country. For Will Stein, it was more proof that he can elevate the caliber of talent in Lexington, talent good enough to (hopefully) compete with the best of the best in the Southeastern Conference.

Let’s wrap up a massive weekend for the two head coaches.

Mark Pope lands a Top 10 recruit

Less than a week after bringing in Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic, the No. 3 overall portal player this offseason, Pope got another monkey off his back. The narrative had been that he couldn’t land a major high school recruit from a school outside the state. And that was true up until Ryan Hampton flipped the script, committing to Kentucky as the nation’s No. 6 overall prospect from the class of 2027.

With help from assistant coach Mo Williams, Pope was able to close the deal with Hampton. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard spent his weekend in Lexington for an official visit. In the past, we’ve seen players come to campus for a few days only to leave without any noise, later committing to a different school weeks or even months later. Hampton made his pledge to the ‘Cats before the weekend could even come to a close. He’s the lone Top 10 recruit from 2027 (per Rivals’ rankings) to make a decision so far. Pope locked this one down early.

There’s no denying that Kentucky had some public misses in the portal and the high school ranks this offseason. But Pope has made up for nearly all of that by landing Momcilovic and Hampton. Now all eyes will turn to what comes next. Can Pope ride this momentum further? The likes of CJ Rosser (No. 1) and Marcus Spears Jr. (No. 5) — among others — are high on the Wildcats’ Big Board. The iron is hot.

A trio of commits for Will Stein

Stein likes to say that he hasn’t lost a game yet as Kentucky’s head coach. It feels like he hasn’t lost a recruiting battle, either. His first major summer official visit weekend brought in over a dozen talented high schoolers. Three of them popped with Kentucky commitments by Sunday afternoon.

4-star DL Malachi Brown (6-4, 265) was easily the most notable of the three pickups. Louisville, Ohio State, Nebraska, Miami (FL), and more were all after the class of 2027’s No. 273 overall recruit. A 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman from Corbin, Brown is the fourth-ranked player from the Bluegrass State. That gives Stein three commits ranked among the top 10 players from within the state’s borders. Brown is also the second-highest-ranked recruit in this cycle for UK.

3-star WR Austin Coles (6-4, 190) was another important addition for Stein and his high-powered offense. Virginia Tech, Clemson, and Kansas State were all after Coles’ services. He’s the third Florida prospect to commit to UK from 2027, an important pipeline for the Kentucky coaching staff to continue winning in. His mom is also a UK alum — just for good measure. Coles ranks No. 648 overall in his class and is the second pass-catcher on board this cycle, joining 4-star WR Iveon Lewis.

3-star LB Drew Williams (6-1, 205) rounds out Sunday’s commitment triple-threat for the ‘Cats. He’s the second linebacker to commit this cycle, joining Owensboro native Ty Ashley. While Williams is ranked No. 847 overall in 2027 (the lowest among all of UK’s 21 commits), he’s due for a sizable bump. The likes of Oregon, Florida, and LSU were all real players in this recruitment. Williams even took an official visit to see the Ducks last week. He’s also the first recruit from Georgia to join Kentucky’s 2027 class.

Stein isn’t finished, either. This was just the first OV weekend of June. There are a couple more on deck that will bring dozens more of the nation’s top recruits to campus. We could be having a similar conversation about Stein’s recruiting success this time next Sunday.

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