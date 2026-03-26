KSR's Sweet 16 Cheering Guide: Thursday Games

Kentucky’s run is done, but the NCAA Tournament rolls on this week with the Sweet 16. Even though the Cats are out, there are plenty of storylines intriguing enough to get even the most depressed Kentucky fan to tune in — although one of them may make things worse.

Let’s start there, because it’s the scenario on all our minds, and it could unfold tonight in San Jose.

Will Arizona stop John Calipari and Arkansas’ run?

John Calipari is back in the Sweet 16 for the second time since leaving Kentucky two years ago. It looked like High Point might send Arkansas home in the second round, but Darius Acuff Jr. did what elite Calipari freshmen do and saved the Razorbacks. If Arkansas is going to upset No. 1 seed Arizona tonight, Acuff will be a big reason why. He’s a star (complete with his own signature shoe), and playing his best basketball at the most important time of year. Arizona is very good, but Acuff could require multiple defenders, which could open the door for another Razorback to step up and send the Hogs to the Elite Eight.

If that happens, only Texas or Purdue will stand between John Calipari and the Final Four, a tough pill to swallow for many in Big Blue Nation. With Arkansas still dancing and Kentucky at home in a tailspin, it feels like Cal is winning the divorce, to the point his former players are even switching sides. Every Razorback win from here on out (and subsequent Swaggy Cal quote) will feel like salt in the wound. Whether you’re rooting for Cal or against him, ratings in Kentucky for tonight’s game will be high. Vegas believes in the West Coast Wildcats. Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite.

Thursday, 9:45 PM ET (CBS): (4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona; West Regional Semifinals

Will we get Sean Miller vs. Arizona?

It’s hard to think of Texas, one of the biggest brands in college sports, and Sean Miller, one of the most well-known names, as a Cinderella, but here we are. The Longhorns won three games in five days last week to go from the First Four to the Sweet 16. Tonight, they’ll put that momentum to the test vs. No. 2 seed Purdue.

Matas Vokietaitis has been a force for Texas, averaging 18.3 points and 11 rebounds in the tournament so far. The Longhorns may need even more from him to keep up with Purdue, one of the best offenses in the country. If the Boilermakers get hot from the outside, it could be the end of Texas’ road. If not, we could see Sean Miller vs. Arizona, the team he coached for 12 seasons, in the Elite Eight. If that’s not incentive enough to cheer for the Longhorns, Kentucky beat them this season, so each win makes the Cats look better by the transitive property, right??

Thursday, 7:10 PM ET (CBS): (11) Texas vs. (2) Purdue; West Regional Semifinals

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen (31) celebrates with fans after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second-round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Big Ten battle no one expected

When you think of college basketball, you think of Iowa and Nebraska, right? Alas, here we are, the No. 9 seed Hawkeyes upsetting No. 1 seed Florida to make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999, and the No. 4 seed Cornhuskers picking up their first-ever NCAA Tournament wins vs. Troy and Vanderbilt. The second almost didn’t happen, Tyler Tanner’s halfcourt shot rimming out at the last second to send Vandy home and Nebraska to the Sweet 16.

The two teams split the regular-season series, each defending home court. I don’t have a dog in this fight — and honestly, my TV will probably be on CBS to watch Texas vs. Purdue.

Thursday, 7:30 PM ET (TBS / truTV): (9) Iowa vs. (4) Nebraska; South Region Semifinals (Houston)

Houston’s home court advantage

Basketball-wise, No. 2 seed Houston vs. No. 3 seed Illinois is the best game of the night, a showdown of one of the nation’s top defenses and offenses. Both squads are deep and have elite freshmen, with Illinois’ Keaton Wagler and Houston’s Kingston Flemings projected to go in the top 10 of the 2026 NBA Draft. Illinois’ bench includes some familiar faces, former Cats Zvonimir Ivišić and Orlando Antigua. Ivišić and his brother Tomislav are two of six international players on Illinois’ roster.

One thing that Houston has that Illinois will not: the crowd advantage. The South Regional takes place in Houston, at the Toyota Center, less than three miles from the Cougars’ home gym, the Fertitta Center. After coming up just short vs. Florida in the national championship game last year, the Cougars and their fans will be hungry to get back to the Final Four. I’ve got Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars winning it all, so go Houston.

Thursday, 10:05 PM ET (TBS / truTV): (3) Illinois vs. (2) Houston, South Regional Semifinals (Houston)

Sweet 16 Schedule: Thursday