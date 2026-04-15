Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman has arrived in Lexington for Kentucky visit

One of Kentucky’s top portal targets has arrived in the Bluegrass State.

According to The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, Syracuse transfer forward Donnie Freeman made it to Lexington on Tuesday night. Kentucky was quick to reach out to Freeman once he officially entered the portal last week. That led to a Zoom call between the two sides, and now a visit to UK’s campus.

A 6-foot-9 rising junior, Freeman averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per outing last season for Syracuse while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. On3 ranks him 20th overall and the fifth-best power forward to enter the portal so far this offseason. Alabama and UConn are also after the talented forward prospect.

Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman is currently in Lexington for a visit to Kentucky, source told @TheFieldOf68.



He just landed at the airport. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 15, 2026

A former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, Freeman spent the last two seasons with the Orange under head coach Adrian Autry. Freeman averaged 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per contest on 50.4 percent shooting as a true freshman, logging six double-doubles along the way. But both his college seasons have been marred by foot injuries. He’s played just 37 college games — 14 as a freshman, 23 more as a sophomore.

Kentucky has already hosted a couple of top portal guards since the weekend. Washington’s Zoom Diallo and BYU’s Rob Wright III have both been in Lexington over the last several days, as has five-star high school wing Tyran Stokes. Freeman is the fourth known visitor of the portal season so far. Kentucky is still searching for its first new commitment for the 2026-27 roster.

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