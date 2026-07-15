Kentucky catcher transfer Tagger Tyson commits to Grand Canyon

Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Kentucky has found starters in college baseball free agency but has also lost some key contributors. A reserve catcher has found a new home. Tagger Tyson will be at his third school in three years for the 2026-27 academic calendar.

This former Louisville catcher committed to Grand Canyon on Monday one day after the 2026 MLB Draft ended. The Mt. Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy product will spend his fourth season in college baseball with the Antelopes. Tyson will be joined on the roster by fellow Kentucky transfer Bryson Treichel.

Tagger Tyson appeared in 28 games for Kentucky in 2026 and finished the season slashing .264/.375/.306 with three extra-base hits and eight RBI across 90 plate appearances. Tyson drew 14 free passes over seven strikeouts and typically did a good job putting the ball in play when playing time arrived. The catcher product spent his first two seasons at Louisville before transferring to Kentucky. Tyson redshirted in 2024 and currently owns two years of eligibility remaining.

Tyson was one of the three catchers to exit the Kentucky program this offseason. A position battle in Lexington is expected to occur between Houston transfer Riley Jackson, Indiana transfer Brayden Ricketts, and high school signee Carson May.

College baseball programs are looking to finalize rosters post-draft. Some more moving and shaking is still expected in July.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

Eleven Kentucky baseball players entered the transfer portal to a new home this offseason. This is where they have landed.