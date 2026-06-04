Kentucky catcher Tagger Tyson enters transfer portal

The 2026 college baseball season still has super regionals and the College World Series to get through, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened on Monday. Kentucky has now seen three catchers leave the program for the transfer portal.

Shortly after news broke that Owen Jenkins would go one-and-done at Kentucky, the same became true for Tagger Tyson. The catcher is back in the transfer portal for the second season in a row.

NEW: Kentucky UTL Tagger Tyson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Tyson hit .263 in 72 ABs this season. https://t.co/N3c1It3cDd pic.twitter.com/FseYQOEGDo — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) June 4, 2026

Tagger Tyson appeared in 28 games for Kentucky this season and finished the season slashing .264/.375/.306 with three extra-base hits and eight RBI in 90 plate appearances. Tyson drew 14 free passes over seven strikeouts and typically did a good job putting the ball in play when playing time arrived. The Mt. Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy product spent his first two seasons at Louisville before transferring to Kentucky. Tyson redshirted in 2024 and will enter the portal as a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining.

Three catchers have left the program this offseason. This critical position has now become a major need for Nick Mingione‘s staff in the transfer portal.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

So far, we know of seven Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.

C Tagger Tyson (Jr.)

(Jr.) C Owen Jenkins (Fr.)

(Fr.) OF Ryan Schwartz (So.)

(So.) C Alex Duffey (Sr.)

(Sr.) RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Michael Gardner (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)

Rapid Reaction: Recapping Kentucky’s season

Kentucky’s season ended with a tough extra innings loss to West Virginia on Monday after a blown save in a loss on Sunday. The KSR Baseball crew jumped on KSR’s YouTube Channel to recap the postseason performance and what could ahead this offseason.

Smash that play button.

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