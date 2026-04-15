Take Another Look Inside Kentucky Spring Football Practice

The transfer portal is taking up a lot of oxygen around Big Blue Nation. While basketball fans are fretting over Mark Pope‘s roster, Will Stein is putting the Kentucky football team to work during the final week of spring practice.

There is only one practice left on the docket before Saturday’s spring game at Kroger Field. That reminds me: if you haven’t secured your tickets yet, do that right now. They’re free, but with ongoing construction around the stadium, it’s wise to do it in advance.

In the two Saturdays leading up to the Blue-White Game, the Wildcats went live at Kroger Field. Those Kentucky practices included a few competitive drills and about 30 scrimmage snaps. We got to see a little snapshot of what happened last Saturday.

Tight end Henry Boyer has been receiving more and more praise throughout the spring, and he looked fired up at The Kroge. Another tight end, Willie Rodriguez, made a big play. We also saw a long run from Jason Patterson, and a handful of exceptional plays from the secondary, highlighted by a Hasaan Sykes interception. The cornerback from Western Carolina has picked off passes in every scrimmage this spring.

Ready to finish the spring season strong. pic.twitter.com/dumyPCvNs3 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 15, 2026

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More Kentucky Mic’d Up Features

Throughout Kentucky spring practice, we’ve gotten to see how the new UK assistants operate in practice, thanks to mic’d up moments from UK Sports Video. Each one begins in the meeting room. The funniest moment happened when Martels Carter explained “aura farming” to Kolby Smith, the running backs coach who rocks cleats during practice.

Big plays is the standard.



Inside practice with @run2winkolby. pic.twitter.com/KHl0OolRkx — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 13, 2026

The running backs didn’t want Smith to play up to the cameras. The defensive backs weren’t worried about that with safeties coach Josh Christian-Young. A man who stands on business, you’ll see how he emphasizes the details to the secondary during each and every Kentucky spring practice.

Confirmed. Nothing changed when he was mic'd up.



Inside practice with @CoachJCY. pic.twitter.com/i8lTvRF2bS — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 10, 2026

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