Take this 4-Star Off Your Kentucky Football Recruiting Big Board

The nature of recruiting is fluid, particularly for football programs in June. Players are arriving for visits, canceling plans elsewhere, while experts try to predict a teenager’s next steps. Things change quickly, and for Kentucky, the latest change is not ideal.

Four-star linebacker Jalaythan “J.J.” Mayfield tells Hayes Fawcett he will be choosing between Indiana, Georgia, and Miami when he announces his decision on June 19. The sixth-ranked linebacker in America, according to Rivals, initially planned to commit on July 17. He also included Kentucky and Oregon among his initial list of finalists.

Kentucky created early momentum in Mayfield’s recruitment. The North Carolina native visited in the spring and scheduled an official visit shortly after. There was even an RPM pick for the Cats to land the four-star talent.

Things changed once Mayfield started his official visit tour. He kicked things off by traveling to Indiana. where the Hoosiers made quite the impression. The Defending National Champs are now the favorite to secure Mayfield’s services.

It feels like Kentucky was prepared for this development. The Wildcats made a strong push for Drew Williams, who was also being courted by Miami and Oregon. Will Stein‘s staff got Williams to move up his official visit, then secured a commitment from the talented linebacker during his time on campus. The tackling machine from Georgia will pair nicely alongside Ty Ashley in the second level of the Kentucky defense.

Mayfield initially had an official visit scheduled to Kentucky this weekend. Plenty will change between now and Friday. We’ll let you know on Thursday which top targets are expected to walk the blue carpet for Kentucky’s final big recruiting bash of the summer.

Another RPM for UK to Land a 4-Star

Not all news about four-star Kentucky football recruits is bad news. What if I told you that another Rivals expert predicted Kentucky to land one of the most talented wide receivers in the country? Greg Smith became the latest to submit an RPM pick for Tyler Fryman to UK. A top-200 wide receiver, Fryman would become the second-highest-ranked player in the Cats 2027 class. He’s expected to be in Lexington this weekend for an official visit.

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