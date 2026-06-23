Tara Nachbar, one of Kentucky's top international targets, 'can definitely see myself going there'

Kenny Brooks and his staff have put together quite the roster for the 2026-27 season, and while she may just be one player, Ajša Sivka is a big reason why Kentucky could be amongst the best teams in the country next season. More and more programs are taking the international route to find star talent, and that is a blueprint that Kentucky will be looking to follow with class of 2028 wing Tara Nachbar.

Like Sivka, Nachbar hails from Slovenia and has already made quite the impression on the basketball world. Now that she is getting to be the age where colleges are starting to look at her, she is quickly emerging as one of the top international prospects out there regardless of class.

Nachbar took an unofficial visit to Kentucky back in November, and shortly after, she announced an offer from the Wildcats. Michigan State, Utah, Ohio State, Clemson, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and Boston College are among some of the other major conference programs to offer her.

With Kentucky firmly in the mix at this point, the 6-foot-3 wing spoke to KSR about her recruitment and her relationship with Kentucky.

“So basically, I went on an unofficial visit a couple months ago, and it was great,” Nachbar told KSR. “They showed me around everything. They really tried hard, and every time I’ve talked to them, they’ve been asking me how I’m doing, like really worrying and asking how my life is going outside of basketball too, which I think is super important. You can tell they really care about the players they want to recruit, and I think they’re just amazing people and obviously amazing coaches.”

“I’m really excited to see how I’ll be connecting more with Kentucky,” she later added. “I think it’s a great program, so I can definitely see myself going there one day.”

On her visit, Nachbar got to see everything Kentucky has to offer. From UK’s campus to practice, she got to see just about everything she could have asked to see. She told KSR that she also got to watch Clara Strack go through an individual workout, which was “really cool to see”, as she put it.

Something else that’s really cool? A source directly involved with Nachbar’s recruitment tells KSR that she is actually really close with Sivka, who is “like a sister to her”. That’s obviously good news for Kentucky, since she is looking for a place that could end up being a second home for her.

“I’m just looking for a place that feels like home,” Nachbar told KSR. “Being from Europe, it’s pretty hard being away from your family, away from your friends. So, I just want to go to a place that feels like home and where I can really develop to get to the next level, which is one of my biggest goals— also have fun while doing it, which I think is super important too because at the end of the day, I play basketball because it’s fun, and I think that if you have great people around you, you can become great too.”

Nachbar hopes to take an official visit to Kentucky at some point in the future, but nothing is planned as of yet. “I’ve been talking to a bunch of great programs, and if I could, I would go visit to all of them, but it’s a little bit hard,” she said.

Kenny Brooks and Radvile Autukaite have been recruiting Nachbar since late last year, and it could result in Kentucky landing yet another international star down the line.

Rundown of prospects offered by Kentucky

2027

5-star wing Ivanna Wilson Manyacka – No. 2 overall, No. 1 wing – Bullis (MD)

5-star post Caroline Bradley – No. 3 overall, No. 1 post – Oak Grove (LA) – Committed to LSU

5-star guard Haylen Ayers – No. 6 overall, No. 1 guard – University School of Jackson (TN) – Included in top 5

5-star wing Micah Ojo – No. 7 overall, No. 2 wing – Princess Anne (VA)

5-star guard Sydney Savoury – No. 8 overall, No. 2 guard – Belleville (MI) – Not included in top 6

5-star wing Jordyn Palmer – No. 9 overall, No. 3 wing – Westtown (PA)

5-star guard Ryan Carter – No. 12 overall, No. 4 guard – Friends’ Central (PA)

4-star forward Sydney Mobley – No. 29 overall, No. 10 forward – Big Walnut (OH) – Not included in top 3

4-star guard De’Andra Minor – No. 41 overall, No. 12 guard – Grind Prep (OK)

4-star guard Madeline Mignery – No. 45 overall, No. 14 guard – Cardinal Mooney (FL)

4-star forward Lisa Sirgi – No. 53 overall, No. 13 forward – Fort Erie (Canada)

4-star wing Nakhai Worthy – Unranked – Holy Innocents’ Episcopal (GA)

Forward Isabella Marion – Unranked (international) – Denmark

2028 (Super 60)

5-star point guard Chloe Johnson – No. 2 overall, No. 1 point guard – Marshall (MN)

5-star forward Sydney Douglas – No. 3 overall, No. 1 forward – Centennial (CA)

5-star forward Nyajuacni Riak – No. 4 overall, No. 2 forward – La Follette (WI)

5-star point guard Morghan Reckley – No. 5 overall, No. 2 point guard – Sandy Creek (GA)

5-star forward Reece Gilpatrick – No. 6 overall, No. 3 forward – Broomfield (CO)

5-star wing Ella Peper – No. 7 overall, No. 1 wing – Dexter Southfield (MA)

5-star guard Arianna Robinson – No. 10 overall, No. 3 guard – Plano East (TX)

4-star guard Erin Thomas – No. 15 overall, No. 8 guard – Princeton (OH)

4-star guard Jhaliana Guy – No. 16 overall, No. 9 guard – Bettendorf (IA)

4-star guard Janiyah Hargrave – No. 17 overall, No. 10 guard – Fairmont (OH)

4-star wing Khloe Nicholson – No. 19 overall, No. 2 wing – Quincy (IL)

4-star guard Dakhari Blankumsee – No. 21 overall, No. 12 guard – Winton Woods (OH)

4-star point guard Easton McCollough – No. 40 overall, No. 5 point guard – Farmington (AR)

4-star guard Payton Caudle – No. 52 overall, No. 21 guard – Fayetteville (AR)

4-star point guard Taylor Williams – No. 54 overall, No. 7 point guard – Bullis (MD)

4-star forward Leah Awe – No. 58 overall, No. 14 forward – Stevens Point Area (WI)

Wing Tara Nachbar – Unranked – Western Reserve (OH)

Forward Aisha Grace van Stein – Unranked (international) – Netherlands

2029 (Terrific 25)

4-star forward Carib Morris – No. 11 overall, No. 1 forward – South Forsyth (GA)

4-star post Jayden McClain – No. 12 overall, No. 1 post – Ryle (KY)

4-star wing Charlotte McCurry – No. 24 overall, No. 4 wing – John Hardin (KY)

2030

Guard Claire Stoops – Unranked (No rankings for 2030 yet) – IMG (FL)

(via ESPN’s SportsCenter NEXT Rankings