Tavion Gadson announces return to Kentucky

Jack PIlgrimby: Jack Pilgrim2 hours ago

A young standout on the defensive line will be returning to Kentucky under new head coach Will Stein, adding to the impressive list of retained pieces entering 2026. Tavion Gadson, come on down!

The 6-5, 298-pound tackle out of Savannah, Ga., announced his return to the Wildcats on Tuesday, back following an impressive 28-tackle, 2.5-sack sophomore campaign in Lexington. Suiting up in nine games, he recorded multiple tackles every time out — including four apiece against South Carolina, Georgia and Texas.

He had the second-highest pass rush grade in the SEC among defensive tackles, according to PFF

His agency, GSE Worldwide, confirmed he had put pen to paper with UK on a return deal.

Screenshot

After playing in just four games as a true freshman to preserve his redshirt, Gadson went down with a severe injury in spring 2024 and was forced to undergo surgery on his left knee for posterior lateral corner reconstruction, a biceps femoris repair, and fibular collateral ligament repair. He’d come back in 2025 better than ever as a serious contributor on Anwar Stewart’s defensive line, putting him on the watch list for Comeback Player of the Year.

He was originally a four-star, top-300 recruit, according to On3, in the class of 2023. The Wildcats earned his signature after fighting off the likes of Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami (FL), Auburn, Louisville, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Indiana, among scholarship offers.

Now, a big-time piece in the trenches is back in the blue and white — potentially with three more years of eligibility remaining, counting redshirts.

Gadson joins OL Aba Selm, LB Grant Godfrey, RB Jason Patterson, DB Martels Carter, DB Grant Grayton, TE Willie Rodriguez, DB Terhyon Nichols, K Jacob Kauwe, DB Nasir Addison, DE Sam Greene and DB Ty Bryant as players confirmed to return for Kentucky in 2026.

As for the new names on the roster going into Stein’s first season in Lexington, that list is up to 28.

Kentucky transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Brock CoffmanWR (6-10, 155)Sayre (Ky.) SchoolLouisvilleRedshirt Freshman
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
JacQai LongQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Tom O’HaraP (6-1, 197)St. Bedes College (Melbourne, Australia)Murray StateJunior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tegra TshabolaiOL (6-6, 322)West Chester (Ohio) Lakota WestOhio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

It’s all coming together, folks.

2026-01-13