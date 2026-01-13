Tavion Gadson announces return to Kentucky

A young standout on the defensive line will be returning to Kentucky under new head coach Will Stein, adding to the impressive list of retained pieces entering 2026. Tavion Gadson, come on down!

The 6-5, 298-pound tackle out of Savannah, Ga., announced his return to the Wildcats on Tuesday, back following an impressive 28-tackle, 2.5-sack sophomore campaign in Lexington. Suiting up in nine games, he recorded multiple tackles every time out — including four apiece against South Carolina, Georgia and Texas.

He had the second-highest pass rush grade in the SEC among defensive tackles, according to PFF.

His agency, GSE Worldwide, confirmed he had put pen to paper with UK on a return deal.

Screenshot

After playing in just four games as a true freshman to preserve his redshirt, Gadson went down with a severe injury in spring 2024 and was forced to undergo surgery on his left knee for posterior lateral corner reconstruction, a biceps femoris repair, and fibular collateral ligament repair. He’d come back in 2025 better than ever as a serious contributor on Anwar Stewart’s defensive line, putting him on the watch list for Comeback Player of the Year.

He was originally a four-star, top-300 recruit, according to On3, in the class of 2023. The Wildcats earned his signature after fighting off the likes of Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami (FL), Auburn, Louisville, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Indiana, among scholarship offers.

Now, a big-time piece in the trenches is back in the blue and white — potentially with three more years of eligibility remaining, counting redshirts.

Gadson joins OL Aba Selm, LB Grant Godfrey, RB Jason Patterson, DB Martels Carter, DB Grant Grayton, TE Willie Rodriguez, DB Terhyon Nichols, K Jacob Kauwe, DB Nasir Addison, DE Sam Greene and DB Ty Bryant as players confirmed to return for Kentucky in 2026.

As for the new names on the roster going into Stein’s first season in Lexington, that list is up to 28.

Kentucky transfer commits

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson S (6-0, 180) Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons Pittsburgh Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Elijah “Bo” Barnes LB (6-1, 244) Dallas (Texas) Skyline Texas Redshirt Freshman Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior CJ Baxter Jr. RB (6-1, 227) Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Texas Redshirt Junior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Brock Coffman WR (6-10, 155) Sayre (Ky.) School Louisville Redshirt Freshman Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Ja’Kayden Ferguson WR (6-2, 187) Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall Arkansas Sophomore Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Lance Heard T (6-6, 330) Monroe (La.) Neville LSU | Tennessee Senior Mark Manfred III CB (6-1, 175) Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry Missouri Redshirt Freshman Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior JacQai Long QB (6-2, 205) Hurricane (W. Va.) High Marshall Redshirt Sophomore Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Tom O’Hara P (6-1, 197) St. Bedes College (Melbourne, Australia) Murray State Junior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Spencer Radnoti LS (6-3, 230) Canton (Ga.) Cherokee Georgia State Redshirt Sophomore Cyrus Reyes S (6-1, 200) Taylor (Texas) High Mississippi State Junior Mark Robinson T (6-5, 320) Longwood (Fla.) Lyman UTEP Junior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tucker (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tegra Tshabola iOL (6-6, 322) West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West Ohio State Redshirt Senior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman iDL (6-2, 300) Davenport (Iowa) High South Alabama Redshirt Senior Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 188) Herndon (Va.) High Davidson | South Florida Senior

It’s all coming together, folks.