Tavion Gadson announces return to Kentucky
A young standout on the defensive line will be returning to Kentucky under new head coach Will Stein, adding to the impressive list of retained pieces entering 2026. Tavion Gadson, come on down!
The 6-5, 298-pound tackle out of Savannah, Ga., announced his return to the Wildcats on Tuesday, back following an impressive 28-tackle, 2.5-sack sophomore campaign in Lexington. Suiting up in nine games, he recorded multiple tackles every time out — including four apiece against South Carolina, Georgia and Texas.
He had the second-highest pass rush grade in the SEC among defensive tackles, according to PFF.
His agency, GSE Worldwide, confirmed he had put pen to paper with UK on a return deal.
After playing in just four games as a true freshman to preserve his redshirt, Gadson went down with a severe injury in spring 2024 and was forced to undergo surgery on his left knee for posterior lateral corner reconstruction, a biceps femoris repair, and fibular collateral ligament repair. He’d come back in 2025 better than ever as a serious contributor on Anwar Stewart’s defensive line, putting him on the watch list for Comeback Player of the Year.
He was originally a four-star, top-300 recruit, according to On3, in the class of 2023. The Wildcats earned his signature after fighting off the likes of Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami (FL), Auburn, Louisville, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Indiana, among scholarship offers.
Now, a big-time piece in the trenches is back in the blue and white — potentially with three more years of eligibility remaining, counting redshirts.
Gadson joins OL Aba Selm, LB Grant Godfrey, RB Jason Patterson, DB Martels Carter, DB Grant Grayton, TE Willie Rodriguez, DB Terhyon Nichols, K Jacob Kauwe, DB Nasir Addison, DE Sam Greene and DB Ty Bryant as players confirmed to return for Kentucky in 2026.
As for the new names on the roster going into Stein’s first season in Lexington, that list is up to 28.
Kentucky transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|CJ Baxter Jr.
|RB (6-1, 227)
|Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
|Texas
|Redshirt Junior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Brock Coffman
|WR (6-10, 155)
|Sayre (Ky.) School
|Louisville
|Redshirt Freshman
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Ja’Kayden Ferguson
|WR (6-2, 187)
|Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|T (6-6, 330)
|Monroe (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Senior
|Mark Manfred III
|CB (6-1, 175)
|Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry
|Missouri
|Redshirt Freshman
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|JacQai Long
|QB (6-2, 205)
|Hurricane (W. Va.) High
|Marshall
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Tom O’Hara
|P (6-1, 197)
|St. Bedes College (Melbourne, Australia)
|Murray State
|Junior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS (6-3, 230)
|Canton (Ga.) Cherokee
|Georgia State
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Mark Robinson
|T (6-5, 320)
|Longwood (Fla.) Lyman
|UTEP
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tucker (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tegra Tshabola
|iOL (6-6, 322)
|West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West
|Ohio State
|Redshirt Senior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|iDL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport (Iowa) High
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
It’s all coming together, folks.
