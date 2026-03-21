Tayden Lorenzen Commits to MACtion
Miami (Oh) became America’s darlings as Travis Steele’s basketball team completed an undefeated regular season. On the same day their run ended in the NCAA Tournament, we got another reason to love the Redhawks.
Tayden Lorenzen, the son of the late, great Kentucky quarterback, has cultivated quite a following while leading Ft. Thomas Highlands. Another big lefty wearing No. 22, he quarterbacked the Bluebirds to a 10-3 record last fall, before they fell to Corbin in the Region Finals.
Lorenzen is not one of the highest-ranked recruits in the 2027 class, but he caught the eyes of a few schools during his exceptional season. On Friday, he announced that he has committed to play college football in the MAC at Miami (Oh).
In 2025, Lorenzen rushed for 541 yards and 8 touchdowns. He threw for a pair of touchdown passes and also caught 26 passes for 321 yards and four more scores. Even though No. 22 lines up at quarterback quite a bit, that is not the position he will play in college. Miami (Oh) is recruiting Lorenzen to play tight end.
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I think all Kentucky fans would love to see Lorenzen sling it on a cold Tuesday night in November in the MAC. Even though we won’t get to see him play quarterback, we’ll proudly watch from afar as he carves his own path as a tight end at Miami (Oh). Go be great, 22.
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