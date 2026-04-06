Taylor Bol Bowen, a former Kentucky target, is going portaling again

One year ago, Kentucky recruited Florida State transfer Taylor Bol Bowen, but the 6’10” forward took his talents to Alabama instead. Bol Bowen will enter the portal again, per Joe Tipton. Could Kentucky run the recruitment back and take another player from the Crimson Tide?

Bol Bowen dealt with injuries throughout his year in Tuscaloosa. He played in 30 games, starting 11, averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. His shooting percentages dropped from his second season at Florida State, but he still made an average of one three-pointer per game on 3.2 attempts and averaged 1.0 blocks.

Bol Bowen missed both of Alabama’s games vs. Kentucky due to injury. He finally got healthy in time for the NCAA Tournament, scoring a season-high 15 points, which included three three-pointers, in Alabama’s first-round win over Hofstra.

“I had multiple injuries,” Bol Bowen told On3 | Rivals’ BOL a few weeks ago. “I fractured my left hand, I played through that for about a month. I hurt my knee, I had a leg injury. I was out for a while dealing with those. But I tried to play through it because we were thin. It was pretty frustrating. I felt like I couldn’t get healthy.

“I just wanted to be healthy to be able to perform. I thought that with the right chance and the ability to be healthy, I could do special things. But I wanted to play through them. I’d play through them twice over, I just wanted to help our team win and do whatever it took to win.”

Now, Bol Bowen is hitting the portal to find his third home in as many seasons, with one season of eligibility remaining. We’ve yet to hear if Kentucky will reach out — a lot of that will depend on how stay/go decisions shake out — but he did visit Kentucky a year ago and when healthy, is a long forward who can protect the rim and shoot.

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Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Targets

The Transfer Portal officially opens on Tuesday, April 7, but backchannel discussions are already being had. Here is a running list of the players KSR is hearing Kentucky could reach out to once the portal opens. Check out our Transfer Portal Tracker for an in-depth breakdown and On3’s Transfer Portal Wire for a complete list of players in the portal.

BACKCOURT

Incoming/Currently on Roster: Mason Williams (PG, Rising Fr.), Collin Chandler (CG, Rising Jr.)

Confirmed Targets: Finley Bizjack (Butler), Camren Hunter (Central Arkansas), Miles Byrd (San Diego State), Brett Decker (Liberty)

WING

Incoming/Currently on Roster: Kam Williams (SF, Rising Jr.), Trent Noah (SF, Rising Jr.), Braydon Hawthorne (SF, Rising Redshirt Fr.)

Confirmed Targets: Tyrone Riley IV (San Francisco)

Interest: Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame)

FRONTCOURT

Incoming/Currently on Roster: Malachi Moreno (C, Rising Soph.), Andrija Jelavic (F, Rising Jr.), (F, Rising Sr.), Mo Dioubate (F, Rising Sr.), Reece Potter (C, Rising Redshirt Jr.)