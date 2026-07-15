TBT's Elam Ending puts a unique twist on late-game situations: 'It comes down to strategy.'

The Basketball Tournament, for the most part, uses traditional basketball rules. But there is one significant change that completely alters how every game ends.

If you’ve followed TBT over the years, you already know about the Elam Ending. It was first used at TBT back in 2017 and has become a staple of the event ever since. For those unfamiliar, the Elam Ending puts a unique twist on how teams handle late-game situations.

When the game hits the fourth quarter, the first dead ball at the under-four-minute mark initiates the Elam Ending. From there, the game clock shuts off, and the team leading at that point sets the target score. The target score is locked in at eight points more than the team that is leading (or if the game is tied). For example, if one team is leading 71-68 at the first whistle of the under-four-minute mark in the fourth quarter, the target score will be 79. The first team to get there is the winner.

Essentially, this format guarantees a game-winner in every single matchup.

La Familia, Kentucky’s alumni team in TBT, is no stranger to the Elam Ending. The former Wildcats have posted an overall record of 6-2 through the first two years of playing in this event. They’ve experienced a handful of very tight games that came down to both teams having a chance to win on the last shot — some ending as wins, a couple as losses.

You have to game plan a bit differently for the Elam Ending compared to regular basketball.

“The big thing in this tournament, though, is the the Elam Ending,” La Familia head coach Jon Hood said Tuesday. “It wins or loses you games. I’ve seen a bunch of these games played. It comes down to strategy.”

Big leads can vanish quickly in the Elam Ending. A comfortable 10-point edge for one team can turn into a nerve-wracking push across the finish line with just a couple of made three-pointers by the opponent. La Famila saw last year’s run in TBT end despite holding a seven-point lead early into the Elam Ending. Eberlein Drive went on a 9-0 run from there before eventually stealing a 71-70 victory.

“I mean, last year, I think they missed eight straight threes to end it and got beat,” Hood said. “Like, no. That’s one of the things I told them yesterday. Get in the lane, dish out. There’s a study out there that you get one paint touch, a paint touch kick out, or just a paint touch in the lane, your points per possession goes up to almost 0.8 points per possession. You get two of them, it’s like 1.87.”

Especially when a team is leading big during the Elam Ending, it’s easier to play the hero ball route. If you’re three points away from winning, why not chuck up a deep ball every time? That strategy has knocked out plenty of teams that were once in full control. Hood wants to keep his guys from falling into that trap when their TBT run begins this weekend — with one exception.

“If Sean McNeil gets an open one and he doesn’t shoot it,” Hood said. “I’m going to go ballistic on the sideline.”

McNeil, a native of the Bluegrass State, shot 36.8 percent from deep across his four-year college career at West Virginia and Ohio State from 2019-23. He has the ultimate green light. But when it comes to everyone else, Hood wants them to stay vigilant in attacking the paint, no matter the situation, to prevent any Elam Ending chaos.