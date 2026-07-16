TBT x TBT: Throwback Thursday meets The Basketball Tournament

Do people still do #TBT? Throwback Thursday? It was a big thing on social media for a while, but now the online youth are mogging, rizzing, aura farming, and whatever other made-up words this 41-year-old has long outgrown. Here at KSR, we’re keeping #TBT alive for at least another week with a trip down memory lane ahead of The Basketball Tournament, or TBT.

Enjoy these favorite throwback moments from La Familia’s Kentucky alums. And if the opening paragraph didn’t make much sense, don’t worry. It was pretty sus. No cap. Maybe even a little delulu.

Willie Cauley-Stein

Willie Cauley-Stein’s dunk reel is as long as the list of times announcers said he played wide receiver in high school. His best dunks are often debated. With The Ville coming up on La Familia’s schedule, we highlight the one that set up the staredown of Montrezl Harrell in Louisville.

There’s also the dunk at Florida and the one that ended a Cincinnati Bearcat in the NCAA Tournament. Beyond those dunks and others, he was and still is a fan favorite, and the 25th Consensus All-American in school history. Put him in the rafters.

Andrew Harrison

Andrew Harrison ran the show as Kentucky’s starting point guard for two seasons, reaching the Final Four twice. He never missed a game in that run, starting in 79 of 79 games in 2013-14 and 2014-15. When he and his twin brother made their surprising return as sophomores, it set up the platoon system that went 31-0, and nearly pulled off the perfect 40-0 season.

With all that he accomplished at Kentucky, on this Throwback Thursday and in the spirit of TBT, we look back at his TBT game-winner against The Ville.

Archie Goodwin

Archie Goodwin’s one season as a Wildcat was derailed by the injury to Nerlens Noel, which kept that team from reaching the NCAA Tournament. Still, Archie was a bucket as a one-and-done, earning All-SEC Freshman honors and a first-round selection in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Known for his sometimes erratic drives to the basket, this circus shot at Texas A&M epitomizes the Archie experience, in which he averaged nearly 15 points per game.

DeAndre Liggins

DeAndre Liggins is considered one of Kentucky’s all-time great defenders, but it’s his three-pointer against North Carolina and the kiss from John Calipari that will be remembered the longest. Up one in the final minute of the 2010 Elite Eight, Liggins drilled the corner three that extended Kentucky’s lead to four and sent the Wildcats to their first Final Four in 13 years.

Liggins was also one of the few holdovers that Calipari kept from the Billy Gillispie era. Liggins played three years in Lexington, scoring 576 points and grabbing 297 rebounds, while making life hell for whoever he guarded.

Marcus Lee

Without question, Marcus Lee’s crowning moment as a Wildcat was his coming-out party against Michigan in the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Only a freshman, Lee scored 10 points with eight rebounds and two blocks off the bench in the Elite Eight, part of that magical run to the championship game.

Lee stuck around another two years, one of the rare multi-year contributors of the Calipari era. He scored 390 points, grabbed 359 rebounds, and blocked 99 shots as a Wildcat. His two dunks at South Carolina in the 2015-16 season were a couple of other highlight moments.

Kahlil Whitney

Kahlil Whitney’s relationship with Kentucky was strained when he left the team midseason in 2019-20, after playing in 18 of the team’s games through late January. He came in as a highly-touted recruit, but never really got it going that year. Still, he had several highlight reel dunks as a high-flying wing for John Calipari, and his relationship with BBN has since been repaired through TBT.

Jon Hood

Mar 19, 2011; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones (3), guard Jon Hood (4), guard Brandon Knight (12) dive after a loose ball with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Casey Mitchell (3) and guard Dalton Pepper (32) during the third round of the 2011 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the St. Pete Times Forum. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

How can we forget the coach? Jon Hood has an NCAA ring on his finger, and his five years at Kentucky from 2009 to 2014 were part of one of the greatest runs in school history. Hood came in with the likes of John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, and Eric Bledsoe, part of John Calipari’s first team and recruiting class in Lexington. Playing time was limited in an era filled with stars, but Hood still scored 95 career points, with a career-high seven in a December win in Rupp Arena in the 2010-11 season.

Twany Beckham

We have to give the general manager some love, too. Twany Beckham worked hard to build this La Familia team, so we’re throwing it back to his one redshirt season and two eligible seasons at Kentucky after transferring from Mississippi State, where he won an SEC Tournament Championship as a freshman. At Kentucky, Beckham played sparingly, but got his only bucket as a Wildcat with a layup against Lafayette in Rupp Arena. Like Hood, Beckham has a 2012 national championship ring on his finger.