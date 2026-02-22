Team USA Finishes Second in Medal Count at 2026 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics brought rarely seen sports to televisions across the world. After two weeks of competing on snow and ice, Team USA set a new high bar with record-breaking performances, but they did not bring home the most medals from Italy.

Norway won 18 gold medals, the most in the history of the Winter Olympics, and finished with a leading 44 total medals. The Norwegians did it without any help from the bobsled or skeleton events. Instead, they crushed the competition in skiing, particularly cross-country skiing and the biathlon.

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo took home six Olympic gold medals by himself. He broke a record for individual golds in a Winter Olympics that had stood since 1980, and had more golds than all but seven other countries. You probably know him best for this:

Just behind Norway in the medal count was Team USA. The Americans are returning from Italy with 33 medals, including 12 golds, the most ever at a Winter Olympics for Team USA.

Mikaela Shiffrin won her first gold medal since 2018, flying down the hill fastest in the women’s slalom. Jordan Stolz, a 21-year-old from Wisconsin, emerged as a speed skating star, bringing home a pair of golds and a silver medal.

Alysa Liu capped off quite a comeback with a sensational gold medal performance in women’s figure skating. A child prodigy, she won her first U.S. National Championship at 13. Three years later, she retired from the sport, opting to live out a normal life away from the rink. After a five-year sabbatical, she returned to the sport with just enough time to gear up for these games in Italy. She delivered a gold medal performance, the first by an American woman since 2002, then screamed into the NBC camera, “That’s what I’m F***ing talking about!”

Team USA capped off its memorable run in the 2026 Winter Olympics with an unforgettable Gold Medal Game on the hockey rink. Forty-six years after the Miracle on Ice, Team USA’s last gold medal in men’s hockey, a rivalry rematch with Canada produced a dramatic finish.

Matt Boldy gave Americans a reason to celebrate just after 8 AM ET. Team USA scored on its first shot, then had to wait a long time to deliver more fireworks. Canada seemingly controlled the entire game, out-shooting the Americans 42-28. Connor Hellebuyck was heroic in the net, holding on long enough to force a 3v3 overtime. Jack Hughes lost half a tooth in the third period, then brought home a gold medal with a golden goal.

Team USA is taking home the GOLD. Relive Team USA's golden moment in full. 💪🥇 pic.twitter.com/eKIn0gbsdd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

The Winter Olympics probably isn’t your favorite sporting event, but the international competition is a delightful experience that has a way of bringing us together, as Mike Tirico so eloquently stated to wrap up NBC’s coverage from Italy.

"Our country loves sports and it brings us together unlike anything else."



Mike Tirico wraps up a HISTORIC #WinterOlympics for Team USA. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dRnOWTQk4M — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 22, 2026

The Winter Olympics will return in 2030 when the games travel to the French Alps. The Summer Olympics are on deck, with Los Angeles hosting the 2028 games, marking the first return of the five rings since 1984.

2026 Winter Olympics Medal Count

Country Gold 🥇 Silver 🥈 Bronze 🥉 Total Norway 18 12 11 41 United States 12 12 9 33 Italy 10 6 14 30 Germany 8 10 8 26 Japan 5 7 12 24 France 8 9 6 23 Switzerland 6 9 8 23 Netherlands 10 7 3 20 Sweden 8 6 4 18

