Technicals and Alley-Oops: Looking Back on a Wild Kentucky Win at South Carolina

It is not a fun time to write about the Kentucky basketball program. The Wildcats just reeled off three straight losses, taking the total to ten for the fourth-straight year. Those are numbers we haven’t seen since Billy G was in town.

After spending an entire day on the blogosphere, sifting through the stink, I have to turn my attention to a brighter time in Kentucky basketball history. The Wildcats travel to South Carolina on Tuesday. There’s only one game that comes to mind, and it’s not the Devan Downey game.

Ten years and one week ago, Colonial Life Arena hosted your University of Kentucky Wildcats. It produced a highly entertaining game that should not be overlooked.

Frank Martin’s Gamecocks were a part of a three-way tie atop the SEC alongside the Wildcats. Just a few weeks prior, Kentucky went to Phog Allen Fieldhouse and nearly pulled off a top-five upset. Calls didn’t go the Cats’ way down the stretch, something John Calipari didn’t forget.

Two minutes into the action at South Carolina, Cal didn’t like a call that Doug Sirmons made. He was one of the officials on the floor for UK’s loss in Lawrence. As Jon Scott notes on Big Blue History, Calipari simply asked Sirmons not to call the game like he did at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Moments later, Jamal Murray and Isaiah Briscoe were restraining an unhinged Calipari, who had been ejected from the game.

Sometimes coaches throw a tantrum to get ejected and light a spark under their team. That was probably not Calipari’s intention, but it still worked out that way.

To put it simply, Kentucky busted South Carolina. The Cats led by as many as 17 points in the first half, then stomped on the gas pedal. Tyler Ulis got into a zone, unlike any we had seen before from the point guard. He was so confident in the second half that he threw a pass off the backboard in transition for Marcus Lee to throw down.

Brief aside. This is a “remember where you were” kind of play. I had not been dating my wife for too long. We took a trip to St. Louis and watched the game at the Cardinals’ Ballpark Village. It’s a cavernous venue, but there were maybe only 6 other people there for the 11 am local tip-off. When Lee threw it down, you could hear my screams throughout the entire place. It’s honestly shocking this woman is still with me after she suffered that embarrassment.

Tyler Ulis set new career-highs in points (27) and assists (12), while Jamal Murray chipped in 26. Kentucky led by as many as 34 points while cruising to an 89-62 win. It was such a fun basketball game. Hopefully, Big Blue Nation gets to have fun watching the Wildcats a few more times this year.