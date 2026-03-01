Tennessee choked again and now Kentucky's double-bye dreams are alive

None of it mattered if Kentucky couldn’t get the job done against South Carolina and Vanderbilt this week — then the Wildcats earned back-to-back wins with an average margin of victory of 11.5 to all but lock up an at-large NCAA Tournament bid and a single bye in the SEC Tournament. That got Mark Pope‘s group in the conversation with just one week to go in the regular season, starting with a road trip to College Station to take on the struggling Texas A&M Aggies before wrapping things up on Senior Day with a revenge battle against the Florida Gators.

Then the Cats got to kick their feet up and watch the rest of the chaos play out, no Saturday result more important beyond their own win than Tennessee’s epic collapse against Nate Oats and Alabama.

The Volunteers led by as many as 13 in the second half, only to watch it all fall apart down the stretch — sound familiar? — with Labaron Philon hitting a turnaround jumper with 24 seconds to go to close out the 71-69 comeback victory. Those would be the only 24 seconds the Crimson Tide would lead all night.

Labaron Philon TOOK OVER in @AlabamaMBB's dramatic comeback victory over Tennessee, dropping 13 of his 25 in the final six minutes of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UOirurmldZ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 1, 2026

With the loss, UT dropped to 10-6 in league play, forcing a three-way tie for fourth in the SEC, joined by Missouri and Kentucky. The Tigers have the tiebreaker over both the Cats and the Vols — and absolutely slaughtered Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday — to take the final double-bye spot for now. UK, though, holds the next tiebreaker vs. UT, sliding the blue and white in at No. 5.

Mizzou travels to Norman on Tuesday to take on Oklahoma, followed by the home finale vs. John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks a week from today. The Cats could use a loss in either, a path that could not only open the door to a double-bye, but a move all the way up to No. 3 in the SEC. That’s a possibility thanks to the Hogs’ blowout loss at Florida late Saturday night to drop them to 11-5 in the league — they’ll either hand the Tigers their seventh loss to drop below the Wildcats or it would be their own sixth, giving UK the tiebreaker. Ideally, Mizzou loses the first against the Sooners and beats Arkansas in the second to push the Cats to third (12-6), assuming they win out.

Elsewhere, Texas fought off Texas A&M 76-70 in the next game of consequence for Kentucky, tying up the in-state foes at 9-7 each for No. 7 in the league, joined by Vanderbilt. The matchup in College Station kills off the Aggies in terms of head-to-head if the Cats can pull that one off, just as they did against the Longhorns at home — although a 2-0 week for A&M flips that with UK while things could get interesting with UT lingering if they’re not careful.

Other Saturday results include Georgia beating South Carolina, Oklahoma beating LSU and Ole Miss beating Auburn, none of which really impact Kentucky, unless the Wildcats lose out and the Bulldogs win out against Alabama and Mississippi State. If that happens, UGA would hold the tiebreaker over UK, potentially pushing the Wildcats back into a Wednesday start in the SEC Tournament.

Plenty of moving parts to keep track of going into the final week of the regular season, but in general, Saturday was very good to Pope and the Wildcats.

It could get even better with a win on Tuesday at A&M.