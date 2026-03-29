Tennessee clobbered by Michigan in Elite Eight, all SEC teams eliminated from NCAA Tournament

Tennessee men’s basketball has played over 100 seasons as a program — and yet, the Volunteers still don’t have a single Final Four appearance.

On Sunday in Chicago, (6) Tennessee was clobbered by (1) Michigan in the Elite Eight, losing 95-62 in a game that was over by the intermission. All-American Yaxel Lendeborg led all scorers, posting 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the Wolverines, which shot 52 percent from the field as a team. Tennessee was held to just a 32 percent clip from the field, leading to a 22-point halftime deficit without any shot of making a comeback.

The Vols were the lone remaining representative from the Southeastern Conference left in the NCAA Tournament coming into the matchup, but their blowout loss means the SEC will now be without a team in the Final Four for the first time since 2023.

After 10 SEC teams made (more than any other conference) it into this year’s Big Dance, just four remained going into the Sweet 16: Tennessee, (4) Arkansas, (4) Alabama, and (11) Texas. But only Tennessee was able to make it to the Elite Eight before running into the juggernaut that is the Michigan Wolverines. The Vols have now been knocked out of the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight in three consecutive seasons.

The 2023 edition of the NCAA Tournament was the last one without an SEC team in the Final Four. Alabama made it in 2024 before losing to eventual champion UConn in the semifinals. A pair of SEC teams made it in 2025, Auburn and Florida, with the Gators taking down Houston in the title game. Kentucky has not been to a Final Four since the 2015 squad saw an undefeated season spoiled by Wisconsin. The Wildcats were knocked out of this year’s tournament in the Round of 32 by (2) Iowa State.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten is the conference dominating this year’s NCAA Tournament. Six of the Sweet 16 teams and half of the Elite Eight field were made up of Big Ten programs. Two of them, Illinois and Michigan, have advanced to the Final Four. In last season’s tournament, the SEC saw seven teams make the Sweet 16 and four crack the Elite Eight.

With Tennessee out of the picture, only one Elite Eight game stands in the way of the official Final Four bracket. (1) Michigan, (1) Arizona, and (3) Illinois have already locked up their spots. The last one will go to the winner of (1) Duke and (2) UConn.