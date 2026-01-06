Tennessee IOL Max Anderson Transfers to Kentucky
The commitments keep rolling in. For the second time on Tuesday morning, a player from the transfer portal has committed to Kentucky.
The latest addition is on the offensive line. Max Anderson is transferring from Tennessee to Kentucky. He’s expected to have three years of eligibility remaining.
Anderson is originally from Frisco, Texas. During his high school days, he was ranked by Rivals as the No. 26 IOL in America as a four-star prospect. Anderson went 22-3 during his final two years at Reedy High School. He was also a track and field standout in the discus and shot put. Anderson initially committed to play football at Tennessee, choosing the Vols over an opportunity to play with his brother, Nate Anderson, at Oklahoma.
Anderson redshirted during his true freshman season on Rocky Top. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound athlete appeared in three games this fall and logged 76 snaps, mostly at left guard.
New Kentucky offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich has the tall task of rebuilding a unit that must find five new starters. The Wildcats need more than that. Leftwich has deep ties to the state of Texas, and he appears to be using them to add quality depth to the trenches. Kentucky stacked up years of high school recruiting misses. Moves like this help mend those wounds. Anderson was a talented prospect who could develop into a starter in Lexington.
Kentucky Free Agency Additions
We’re only a few days into the transfer portal period, and the Wildcats have added eight players to the 2026 Kentucky football roster.
QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame
IOL Coleton Price, Baylor
LB Tavion Wallace, Arkansas
DT Ahmad Breaux, LSU
EDGE Antonio O’Berry, Gardner-Webb
CB Hasaan Sykes, Western Carolina
DB Aaron Gates, Florida
IOL Max Anderson, Tennessee
