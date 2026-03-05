Teonni Key was a 'difference-maker' after missing first meeting against Georgia

It may end up getting lost in the shuffle of Clara Strack‘s career outing, but Teonni Key played a gigantic role in Kentucky’s 76-61 win over Georgia on Thursday.

Kentucky lost by five to Georgia back on Jan. 24, and that marked the last game of a six-game stretch in which Key was out with her elbow injury. If you’ll remember, that game got moved a day earlier due to the big winter storm, and Kenny Brooks even made it apparent that Key might have been able to suit up against the Lady Bulldogs if the game were played the following day as originally scheduled.

Forty days later, Kentucky got a chance to not only get their get-back on Georgia, but to also advance in the SEC Tournament. For both of those reasons, Thursday’s game was massively important, and having Key back for this one was a huge plus.

In 34 minutes of action, the 6-foot-5 forward had 14 points and 12 rebounds while making six of her 10 shots. Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson even described her as a “difference-maker” to KSR following the game. “I think Key was huge,” she added.

Key’s performance against the Lady Bulldogs was her sixth double-double of the year and her first since recording 27 points and 12 rebounds against Vanderbilt on Feb. 5. Kentucky is 5-1 this season when Key notches a double-double, with that game against the Commodores being the only loss.

With a game against top-seeded South Carolina looming large, another signature Teonni Key outing could go a long way against the Gamecocks on Friday.

