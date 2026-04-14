Teonni Key selected by Toronto Tempo with 22nd pick in WNBA Draft

Former Kentucky forward Teonni Key has been selected by the Toronto Tempo with the 22nd overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Key spent two seasons in Lexington, playing a big-time role in both years. As a junior, Key proved that when she is given a starting role, she can make a tremendous impact for a team on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Key not only had a nice touch down low, but she can handle the ball about as well as any guard can. On defense, her 6-foot-5 frame coupled with her athleticism makes her very hard to score against.

Across two seasons at Kentucky, Key averaged 11.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks and 1.3 assists per game. When Kentucky had to play six games without her when she dislocated her elbow, she was greatly missed.

Key had several big outings as a Wildcat. Against Vanderbilt on Feb. 5, she recorded a career high 27 points on 11-15 shooting from the field. When Kentucky beat West Virginia to punch its first ticket to the Sweet 16 since 2016, Key had 19 points on 9-14 shooting, and she grabbed 10 rebounds in that game, including the game-sealer at the very end.

The 6-foot-5 forward took a chance on Kentucky to get her to the next level, and now that she’s there, Key should be able to bring the same value to her team that Big Blue Nation had the pleasure of watching.

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