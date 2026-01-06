Teonni Key 'should return' this season, 'it could be a couple of weeks, it could be a little longer'

As nice of a win as the Missouri win was, we couldn’t even really celebrate it all that much because Teonni Key suffered a really gruesome-looking injury to her right arm during the third quarter diving for a loose ball, and Kenny Brooks told UK Sports Network’s Darren Headrick after the game that Key had dislocated her elbow on the freak play.

Pending some testing, Big Blue Nation has anxiously waited for any sort of update on Key’s status. Depending on the severity of the injury — say some soft tissue or ligaments were torn or if something else was wrong — Key could have been out for the whole season.

However, on The Kenny Brooks Sow, the Kentucky head coach revealed some rather positive news regarding the senior forward. Assuming the recovery process goes well, we can probably expect Key to play again this season.

“Teonni is in wonderful spirits, Brooks said. “I talked to her last night, she was a little drugged up so she was up and down. They say all things look pretty good. She should return. It could be a couple of weeks, it could be a little longer.”

“A couple of weeks” or even “a little longer” would have her returning right around the end of January, which at the time of the injury, a potential return that quick seemed impossible. Of course, Brooks didn’t necessarily lay out a finite timeline for when Key could return to action, but it seemed like the results from everything came back best-case scenario.

Kentucky has already played two games with Key out due to injury this season (Wright State and Hofstra). Jordan Obi and Amelia Hassett each slid down the lineup and into the frontcourt to make room for Asia Boone, who started both of those games at the two. Of course, Tonie Morgan and Clara Strack remained in the starting lineup in both of those games as well.

It’ll be a tall task to try to replicate the production that Key brought to the court game in and game out, but at least we now know that things are looking hopeful regarding her return.