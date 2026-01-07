Terhyon Nichols Signs Return Deal with Kentucky for 2026 Season

Kentucky will be bringing back another key contributor on defense. Defensive back Terhyon Nichols has signed a deal to return to the Wildcats for the 2026 season, sources tell KSR.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound defensive back from Cincinnati, Ohio, finished the 2025 season with 18 total tackles and four pass deflections in seven games. Nichols finished the 2024 season with 10 tackles and five pass deflections in eight games.

Nichols has missed time during his Kentucky career with injuries, but the former four-star recruit shown plenty of promise — enough for Will Stein to prioritize his return to Lexington this fall.

