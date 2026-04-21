Terrence Brown commits to North Carolina, taking another Kentucky target off the board

Another Kentucky portal target is off the board. Utah transfer guard Terrence Brown has committed to North Carolina, Joe Tipton reports.

Kentucky had been pursuing Brown, the No. 42 overall player and the No. 11 shooting guard in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings; however, today’s news isn’t that surprising. Brown visited North Carolina and Kansas last week and was scheduled to come to Kentucky on April 17, but postponed the trip to Lexington. Now, I think it’s safe to say that the visit is off for good, Brown taking his talents to Chapel Hill to play for North Carolina’s new head coach, Michael Malone.

With Kam Williams back and Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins committed from the portal, Kentucky has bigger needs than another guard right now; however, losing out on another player who had at least planned to come to Lexington doesn’t look or feel great on the heels of Donnie Freeman’s commitment to St. John’s. Brown averaged 19.9 points for Utah last season and, before that, was Ansley Almonor’s teammate at Fairleigh Dickinson. You may remember the screenshot Brown posted of his FaceTime with Mark Pope when Kentucky first started recruiting him out of the portal.

Alas, Brown is headed to UNC. Kentucky is hosting Washington State shooting guard Jerone Morton on Friday. The Winchester native and former George Rogers Clark star would be a depth piece on next year’s roster. Kam Williams and Trent Noah will be back at the three, and Kentucky is still in the running for Tyran Stokes, a walking bucket. If you missed it earlier today, Oregon is now emerging as a contender in what was previously a two-horse race between Kansas and Kentucky for Stokes. Another piece of news that isn’t shocking, but still stings amid a rocky portal cycle.

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