Texas A&M fans were ready to move on to baseball season, but Kentucky gave them life

It is safe to say that College Station is not a basketball town. Before the game, the only people to be found at the nearby watering holes were wearing blue. 30 minutes before tipoff, you wouldn’t know there was a basketball game open to the public taking place in Reed Arena by looking around at the vast number of open seats. By tipoff, it wasn’t much better, with the building filled to maybe half capacity, and a good chunk of those folks were Kentucky fans. Even the students looked like they were mainly there for something to do.

There was also some split loyalty going on. Just a short walk away, Texas A&M baseball was playing the Fighting Zach Calzadas of Incarnate Word, and people in College Station love them some baseball. They average nearly 7,000 fans per game, close to the number of people inside Reed Arena watching Kentucky play basketball.

The energy in the arena matched the lack of attendance in the stands. Sort of like how Kentucky football fans look forward to basketball in the waning weeks of a disappointing season, Aggie fans appeared to have already moved on from basketball to baseball. Even though their team is on the NCAA tournament bubble, they had lost six of their last eight games, and hope was slipping away.

With Texas A&M down 12 points early in the first half, the Wildcats had every opportunity to send everyone down the street to the baseball diamond, but, according to Mark Pope, the team “Got distracted” and completely collapsed.

It is unexplainable what caused Kentucky to lose themselves after the hot start effectively, but Pope busted out the thesaurus and gave it a shot: Careless, fatigued, comfortable, lost attention, scattered. All words used to describe how Kentucky allowed Texas A&M to close the final eight minutes of the first half on a 27-3 run. That’s when the fans got into it.

Late-arriving attendees got loud. The students all of a sudden were full of energy. And, as Otega Oweh admitted after the game, they let the crowd get to them a little bit. Kentucky had an opportunity to blow this reeling team out in front of hundreds of passionless fans, but they relaxed, got distracted, or became whatever synonym you want to use at the wrong time. And once the fans got into it, the Aggie players fed off them in the type of symbiotic relationship that Kentucky fans used to embrace every home game.

It’s March. Kentucky can’t let that kind of thing happen.

It all led to head coach Bucky McMillan and all the Texas A&M players celebrating in the student section after the win. The same student section that slunked down in their seats like they were in the back of a biology class at the start of the game, were up, arm in arm with their team, swaying back and forth doing that Aggie chant.

And Kentucky had every opportunity to not let that happen.