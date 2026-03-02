Texas A&M is on the NCAA Tournament bubble as Kentucky comes to town

It’s crunch time for teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble; thankfully, Kentucky is no longer one of them, but the Cats will face one tomorrow night.

Texas A&M is at risk of missing the tournament after losing its last two games and six of its last eight. The Aggies lost by 15 at Arkansas on Wednesday and by six at home vs. Texas on Saturday. Joe Lunardi has Texas A&M as a No. 11 seed, one of the last four byes, in today’s update. His ESPN colleague Neil Paine sets the Aggies’ chances of making the tournament at 68%. The Aggies’ resume is No. 42 nationally in Paine’s rankings, but No. 10 in the SEC, which could put them at risk when the committee decides how many bids to give the league on Selection Sunday. Right now, Paine believes that number is ten.

The Aggies’ WAB, Wins Above Bubble, is 0.70, which ranks No. 44 in the country, putting them just above the cut mark for now. They really need a big win to solidify their bid. After hosting Kentucky tomorrow night, the Aggies close the season at LSU. KenPom has both games as toss-ups, giving Texas A&M a one-point advantage in each. They are both Quad 1 games, but a win over Kentucky would be infinitely more valuable than the one at LSU in the eyes of the committee. Exactly what you want to hear as the Cats hit the road to College Station, right?

This will be Bucky McMillan’s first game vs. Kentucky. He knows exactly how big it is for his squad coming off back-to-back losses.

“We didn’t play as well as we would have liked to,” McMillan told TexAgs of the loss to Texas. “It is what it is, but we’ve got a great opportunity here vs. Kentucky. Again, I think we’re totally in control of our own destiny, but it takes an A-game. It’s going to take an A-game from our group against a really good team.”

Of course, this is not the first time Kentucky has faced a team desperately trying to stay off the NCAA Tournament bubble in recent weeks. The Cats are 0-2 in such contests, losing to Georgia and Auburn. Georgia has played itself off the NCAA Tournament bubble and is trending as a No. 9 seed right now. Auburn has headed in the other direction, losing to Oklahoma and Ole Miss after beating Kentucky just over a week ago. The Tigers are the first team out of the field in Lunardi’s update this morning, with Paine giving them just a 31% chance of making the tournament.

Tomorrow is Senior Night for Texas A&M. In addition to trying to get off the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Aggies are trying to avoid playing on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament. Right now, they are tied with Vanderbilt and Texas in the standings at 9-7. When you factor in tiebreakers, the Aggies are No. 9, which would mean playing in the first game on Wednesday.

“You go look at it, you get way up there [in the standings with two wins],” McMillan said. “I don’t know if you get a double bye, but you get a bye in the SEC Tournament, so we’re playing for a lot. This is the last home game of the season. The impact of the result of this game may be greater than the last one because Kentucky is ranked a little higher than Texas, right?

“So, we’ve got to come at this the same way we came into the Texas game. Hey, backs against the wall mentality, but you’ve still got everything to gain. If we can get this one and rally together, we’re in total business.”

The Cats also need this game for SEC and NCAA Tournament seeding purposes. A win would keep Kentucky in the hunt for a double bye in Nashville and lock the Cats into the No. 4 to No. 6 seed window. It would also increase their chances of getting a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, quite a turnaround from a few weeks ago.

Both teams have a lot to play for. Fingers crossed the Cats want it more on what will be a rowdy night at Reed Arena.

