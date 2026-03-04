Texas A&M trived on turnovers and fast break points against Kentucky

Coming into the game, Kentucky was 6th in the country in fast-break points, putting up an impressive 16.6 per contest. The ‘Cats might be limited in the half-court, but when they get out and run, they are one of the best in college basketball. This strength coincided with Texas A&M’s weakness. The Aggies entered Tuesday night as one of the worst teams in the country when it came to giving up fast-break points at 12 per contest. If there was one area where Kentucky had a clear advantage, it was getting out in transition and scoring.

Well, that’s why they play the game. Kentucky finished with just four fast-break points on Tuesday night in College Station, as they were never really able to generate turnovers, beat the press, or get down the court in any sort of breakout opportunity. The ‘Cats had just four steals (three by Otega Oweh) and just one block, another play known to lead to outlets.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M, who came into the game averaging a little over 10 fast break points per game, had 14 against Kentucky. Many of these came off live-ball turnovers, as the Wildcats coughed it up 13 times on the night. As guard Rylan Griffen said after the game, “Kentucky just threw us the ball a couple of times. So we were able to take advantage of those.” Ultimately, this 10-point swing in fast break points was conspicuously close to the final margin of victory.

Kentucky has been stagnant in the half-court all season, but in the games they have excelled, it has been on the back of fast-break points, scoring before they have to run any actual offense. They never got going in that department against the Aggies, and it resulted in yet another insanely frustrating loss.