Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Texas HC Sean Miller praised Kentucky's ability to attack the Longhorns' defense

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan36 minutes agoZGeogheganKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-22