Texas RB CJ Baxter will Transfer to Kentucky
The opening weekend of the transfer portal brought plenty of big names to Kentucky. One of them has decided to wear a Kentucky uniform in the fall of 2026.
Running back CJ Baxter will transfer from Texas to Kentucky. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Baxter committed to the Cats after completing a visit to Indiana over the weekend.
Baxter will become the most prolific high school running back to suit up for the Wildcats. He was a five-star talent and the top-ranked running back in the 2023 recruiting class. During his All-American senior season in Florida, he tallied 1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns, finishing his prep career with more than 4,000 all-purpose yards and 58 total touchdowns.
Once he arrived in Austin, Baxter made an immediate impact. He was a Second Team Freshman All-American after earning six starts and rushing for 659 yards on 138 carries (4.8 ypc) and five touchdowns.
Unfortunately, injuries prevented Baxter from parlaying that freshman pop into more production. He suffered a season-ending right knee injury ahead of his sophomore season. He returned in 2025 and started in the opener against Ohio State, but the injury bug bit again three games into the season. A hamstring injury plagued him throughout the year, limiting Baxter to eight games. He finished the year with 54 carries for 196 yards (3.6 ypc.).
The 6-1, 227-pounder is a physical running back with breakaway speed. If he can return to form after two injury-plagued season, Baxter has a chance to be special at Kentucky.
Transfer Portal Commits
Kentucky added four players in less than an hour, bringing the total of transfer portal commits up to 24.
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|CJ Baxter
|RB (6-1, 227)
|Orlando (Fl.) Edgewater
|Texas
|Redshirt Junior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Ja’Kayden Ferguson
|WR (6-2, 187)
|Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|T (6-6, 330)
|Monroe (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Senior
|Mark Manfred III
|CB (6-1, 175)
|Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry
|Missouri
|Redshirt Freshman
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS (6-3, 230)
|Canton (Ga.) Cherokee
|Georgia State
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Mark Robinson
|OT (6-5, 320)
|Lyman (Florida)
|UTEP
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tuckert (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|iDL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport (Iowa) High
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
