Texas RB CJ Baxter will Transfer to Kentucky

by: Nick Roush1 hour ago

The opening weekend of the transfer portal brought plenty of big names to Kentucky. One of them has decided to wear a Kentucky uniform in the fall of 2026.

Running back CJ Baxter will transfer from Texas to Kentucky. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Baxter committed to the Cats after completing a visit to Indiana over the weekend.

Baxter will become the most prolific high school running back to suit up for the Wildcats. He was a five-star talent and the top-ranked running back in the 2023 recruiting class. During his All-American senior season in Florida, he tallied  1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns, finishing his prep career with more than 4,000 all-purpose yards and 58 total touchdowns.

Once he arrived in Austin, Baxter made an immediate impact. He was a Second Team Freshman All-American after earning six starts and rushing for 659 yards on 138 carries (4.8 ypc) and five touchdowns.

Unfortunately, injuries prevented Baxter from parlaying that freshman pop into more production. He suffered a season-ending right knee injury ahead of his sophomore season. He returned in 2025 and started in the opener against Ohio State, but the injury bug bit again three games into the season. A hamstring injury plagued him throughout the year, limiting Baxter to eight games. He finished the year with 54 carries for 196 yards (3.6 ypc.).

The 6-1, 227-pounder is a physical running back with breakaway speed. If he can return to form after two injury-plagued season, Baxter has a chance to be special at Kentucky.

Transfer Portal Commits

Kentucky added four players in less than an hour, bringing the total of transfer portal commits up to 24.

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ BaxterRB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fl.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonOT (6-5, 320)Lyman (Florida)UTEPRedshirt Sophomore
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tuckert (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

2026-01-11