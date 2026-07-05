Texas Tech transfer Connor Shouse commits to South Carolina

Kentucky made a push for All-Big 12 transfer Connor Shouse in the transfer portal. A pair of visits led to Shouse moving to the SEC. Unfortunately, his new home will not be in Lexington.

After finishing his visit to UK, Shouse made the trek to South Carolina. The Gamecocks will be Shouse’s third college baseball home in three seasons after he committed on the Fourth of July.

The former top-100 recruit started his career at Georgia Tech before moving to Texas Tech for the 2026 season. Connor Shouse slashed .353/.431/.595 with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, and 66 RBI across 246 plate appearances in Lubbock this past season. The right-handed hitter also made 11 appearances on the mound with one start for the Red Raiders. The two-way player finished the season with a 5.87 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts across 15.1 innings. Shouse batted third in the Tech lineup with his starts coming as a designated hitter and right fielder while also being used as a backend of the bullpen arm.

South Carolina made a coaching change this offseason that brought Kevin Schnall to Columbia. The 49-year-old played and coached at Coastal Carolina and was an assistant head coach on the College World Series championship team. Schnall was promoted to head coach in 2024 and led the Chanticleers to 56 wins and a runner-up finish in Omaha before bowing out of the Tallahassee regional in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. This hire has led to some fireworks in the portal. South Carolina just potentially landed an impact performer.

Kentucky currently has 11 transfer commits with four bringing power conference experience to Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits