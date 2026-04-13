The Calipari era prepared Kentucky fans for all this roster turnover

Kentucky fans were dealing with massive roster turnover before it was cool. Long before the transfer portal upended college basketball team continuity, Big Blue Nation was complaining about having to learn a whole new group of players year in and year out. John Calipari embodied the one-and-done era of the sport, focusing on bringing in star-studded freshmen bound for the NBA after a single season. For the most part, it worked. Kentucky was a serious National Title contender for the vast majority of Cal’s first 10 years in Lexington, but the trade-off for that success was turnover. Depending on the year, the grumbling surrounding this truism varied in volume.

Kentucky fans don’t just like the guys repping the jersey because they can put the ball through the net. Sure, that helps (a lot), but they also want to embrace the whole person. Being a Kentucky Wildcat brings you into a larger fold of being “one of us” in the eyes of many across the Bluegrass, and that loyalty lasts a lifetime, not just one season.

During the Calipri era, Kentucky experienced, on average, 49% voluntary roster turnover each year. That takes into account any player who left the program voluntarily, either by entering the NBA draft, transferring, or for some other reason. It also counts grad transfers, the original one-and-dones. The plethora of new faces with which fans had to become acquainted every fall became a commonplace practice, albeit one that some fans grew tired of.

Now we are in the transfer portal era, and players are beaming around all over the place all of the time. As of mid April 2026, there are over 2,000 players who have entered the portal, and USA Today expects that number could exceed 3,000 by the time the window closes. For reference, there are 4,115 men’s basketball players across Division I, II, and III.

That means that most teams will lose about half of their roster via transfer, not to mention the normal crop of players who bolt for the NBA or some other miscellaneous destination. These lines up almost exactly with what Kentucky fans experienced during Calipari’s 15-year reign.

Whether you like the portal or not, it’s here for now. While other fans across the country are bemoaning the fact that half of their team will be replaced every year, Kentucky fans are sitting back and saying, “Welcome to the party.”