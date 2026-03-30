The case for Mo Williams at Kentucky: Why I like the hire

The reaction to Kentucky hiring Mo Williams has been mixed, depending on what people choose to focus on. Some see the NBA career, recruiting ties, and player development upside. Others see a head coaching record and a son who committed last week (a player currently ranked outside the top 100) and have already made up their minds.

I am not here to change anyone’s mind on Mo Williams. I will, however, explain why I love the hire by Mark Pope in a pivotal offseason for the future of Kentucky Basketball. As I see it, Williams checks a lot of boxes during a time when Kentucky has plenty left unchecked.

He played point guard and won at the highest level of basketball.

Player development is lacking at Kentucky right now, among many other things. Mo Williams isn’t a fix-all for Mark Pope’s problems, but he should be able to help with backcourt development and in-game coaching of point guards. After all, he was a creative playmaker as an undersized guard for 13 NBA seasons. A late second-round pick who played in an NBA All-Star game and won a ring in Cleveland.

If nothing else, he knows how to play point guard at the highest level, and Kentucky is entering a season where it can’t miss on point guard play.

As the SEC Freshman of the Year, he beat No. 8 Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

Williams also has a history in the SEC. In 2002, he was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year, starting every game for Alabama. Know who he beat as a true freshman point guard? No. 8 Kentucky in Rupp Arena, Alabama’s first win in Lexington since 1989. Williams made the game-clinching free throw against the Wildcats and helped the Crimson Tide climb into the Top 25 under Mark Gottfried.

A year later, Williams was named All-SEC, then entered the NBA Draft after two seasons.

He has AAU connections through the Mo Williams Academy.

Before he joined the coaching ranks, Williams ran the Mo Williams Academy for high school basketball standouts. Julius Randle was one of his first players, followed by PJ Washington a few years later. Those guys turned out pretty well. NBA players even used Williams’ academy in the summer.

At a time when Kentucky’s recruiting hasn’t been able to land high school stars, Williams brings ties to grassroots basketball and name recognition to players, coaches, and families. That doesn’t hurt.

He was a Nike athlete.

The Nike vs adidas battle is big in recruiting, namely the recruitment of Tyran Stokes right now. Kentucky fans have even begged for a GM or staff members with ties to shoe companies. Well, how’s a former Nike athlete sound? How about one who was a teammate of two of Nike’s biggest names, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving? You want Nike ties, here are Nike ties.

Also, he’s already dunked on Kansas before.

Come on back, LeBron.

At some point in the John Calipari era, LeBron James changed his loyalties from Kentucky to Duke and it had an impact on recruiting. Now, it’s time to come back home, LeBron. Support your boy. You can even by the Y again.

He is cooler than everyone on UK’s staff, respectfully.

With all due respect to Mark Pope and his staff, Mo Williams is cooler than all of them combined. (I said with all due respect.) Let’s be honest: Kentucky traded cool for smart when Pope took over for John Calipari. That’s fine. We knew it at the time. Now, Pope actually has someone with some juice on the staff and can execute a proper dap at Peach Jam.

His Jackson State record is irrelevant.

I’ve seen people bringing up his record as a head coach at Jackson State. To me, that’s missing the point. Kentucky didn’t hire a head coach. They hired an assistant whose job responsibilities are still to be determined.

There are assistants all over college basketball, including on Kentucky’s own staff, who have never been head coaches at all. So if the standard is “he didn’t win enough games as a head coach,” what are we even doing? If we’re playing the “Google his head coaching record” game, that’s going to get uncomfortable for a lot of coaching staffs, especially Kentucky’s.

Head coaching is not the job Williams is being asked to do here. And even if you want to go there, learn Jackson State. They played one home game in November and December this season and have little to no NIL resources. If he had been winning big under those conditions, he wouldn’t be available to be an assistant at Kentucky.

Some people may have the Mason Williams angle backwards.

I’ve seen some fans online framing this like Mark Pope had to hire a dad just to land a four-star project ranked outside the top 100. It might be the other way around.

Mason Williams is a developmental guard and a long-term piece, not someone being handed the keys on day one. Kentucky needs those players, too. And if taking Mason helped bring in his dad to fill one of the two open coaching positions, that’s still a pretty good deal, no matter which way you think it went down.

If Mason has anything close to Mo’s upside, Kentucky got a good one. Dad didn’t need long to adapt to SEC play in 2002. And if Mo puts his connections to good use on the recruiting trail, Kentucky may not have any point guard worries for a while.

What’s the downside?

It’s a big year for Mark Pope, and it’s going to take more than one assistant to get Kentucky where it needs to be. As I said, Mo Williams isn’t some magic fix, but at his best, he could be like Rod Strickland, who was vital to John Calipari’s early days at Kentucky.

We’re in a time when Kentucky needs some good news. Me, I like the hire as a low-risk addition with real upside in player development, recruiting, and point guard play at a time when Kentucky needs all three.



