The College Football World is Rallying Against Texas Tech and Brendan Sorsby

The NCAA can’t enforce its rules. Some schools are taking matters into their own hands. Will it work? You never know what to expect. After all, I don’t think many anticipated that Brendan Sorsby would ever play college football again, yet here we are

Friendly local judges have replaced bag-men is a college football program’s best friend. Texas Tech had an ace in the hole deliver an injunction to allow Brendan Sorsby to suit up for Texas Tech this fall after serving only a two-game suspension for obscene sports gambling behavior. He wagered nearly $100,000 on sports during his time as a college athlete, including wagers on his own team at Indiana.

Pete Rose received a lifetime ban from baseball for betting on the Reds. Sorsby is getting a two-game, slap on the wrist.

It’s rare that you ever see the sports world unify in such a way that this decision has brought folks together. The college sports world is unanimously piling on Texas Tech for pushing to make this happen. It’s not just people made on Twitter. Many schools are now threatening to take Texas Tech off their schedules.

Schools Speak Out, Threaten to Boycott Texas Tech

Kansas State: “It’s f***ing bulls***,” K-State AD Gene Taylor told Ross Dellenger. “I know the kid has a problem. Well, get well and focus on your problem. It is absolutely devastating for him to be able to play when every other sport, no matter the level, deems an athlete ineligible or they are punished severely for betting on their team.”

TCU: “How is anyone ever going to trust the outcome of a game again?” It’s a fair question posed by Sonny Dykes to ESPN, who is scheduled to play Texas Tech in the 2026 season finale. Dykes is also a Texas Tech graduate.

“You would hope that there would be someone at some point that says, ‘Hey look, this is not a good thing for the game and I care enough about the game to not let this happen,'” Dykes said. “I think it’s sad that these adults and people who are supposed to guide college football aren’t guiding it. I think it’s a shame. Everyone is looking out for their self-interests. No one is looking out for what’s right in college football.”

Georgia: AD Josh Brooks sent a memo to his coaches forbidding them from scheduling games against Texas Tech. “All FBS schools should only take the field against programs operating under a uniform, trustworthy standard of fairness. We’ve officially reached the point of no return.”

Nebraska: Athletic director Troy Dannen informed his staff that the Huskers would not be scheduling Texas Tech in any sporting events. It’s inspired the Big Ten to discuss a league-wide boycott of Texas Tech.

Big 12 Could Punish Texas Tech

Michigan used finesse to get away from NCAA punishment for the sign-stealing scandal. The Big Ten stepped in, responding to criticism from around the league, and handed Jim Harbaugh a three-game suspension.

The Big 12 could do something similar. If athlete directors are willing to dog-cuss Texas Tech on the record, Lord only know what they will be saying when they meet today to discuss how to move forward. The league has the authority to penalize conference members for “actions detrimental to the conference.” Athletic directors will have conversations today, with a formal executive board meeting on Thursday.

Texas Tech can survive without regular-season contests against Big Ten and SEC foes. Will the Big 12 actually respond by penalizing its biggest spender in the sport, who could make the CFP? Anything goes in the current landscape of college athletics.