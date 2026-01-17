The Comeback Numbers: UK’s Second-Half Surge in Stats

Kentucky pulled off yet another remarkable comeback, erasing a 17-point deficit in Knoxville to beat Tennessee 80-78. The Wildcats have now put together back-to-back improbable road rallies in the SEC, including the 18-point comeback at LSU only a few days ago, showing UK’s resilience after the routine slow starts.

What went into the second comeback? Let’s highlight the key numbers and stats.

Second-half 3-point shooting (and scoring)

Kentucky shot 6-of-10 from three in the second half, giving them the boost they needed to climb back into the game. At one point, Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler were a combined 5-of-5 from outside, fueling the comeback from that 17-point deficit.

The Wildcats scored 49 second-half points after 31 at halftime.

Turnover turnaround

When things were going wrong early, UK committed eight first-half turnovers, leading to 12 Tennessee points. The Vols had six steals before the intermission.

But in the second half, Kentucky tightened up considerably, with only one turnover over the final 20 minutes. That discipline and control were critical in allowing the Wildcats to sustain their comeback and keep Tennessee from easy points off mistakes.

Mark Pope perfect on his coach’s challenges

Mark Pope made two successful challenges, including overturning a basket interference call and a contested possession in the second half. He trusted his eyes and threw the red flag twice, benefitting the Wildcats each time in a one-possession game.

Bench contributions

The Wildcats’ bench played well the whole game, with Jasper Johnson shining in the first half, then Mo Dioubate and Chandler providing crucial points, energy, and moments in the comeback. Dioubate and Chandler are former starters who are still new to the bench role, and their production helped offset the play from Tennessee’s starters.

Kentucky had 16 bench points in the second half and 36 in the game. Dioubate had four offensive rebounds in the second half.

Five steals after halftime

Kentucky’s defensive energy created multiple fast-break opportunities, with five steals in the second half turning Tennessee possessions into Kentucky points. Otega Oweh, Chandler, and Aberdeen all contributed, highlighted by Chandler’s steal and assist to Oweh that gave Kentucky its first lead with 34 seconds to go. It was the only lead change in the entire game.

Another slow start, another crazy second-half comeback. Kentucky fought from down 17, again proving they won’t quit. Let’s just not make a habit of relying on the late heroics, but it was fun at Tennessee. Go Cats.