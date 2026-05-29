The date is set for Pardon My Take's summer takeover of KSR

Big Cat and PFT are coming back to the KSR airwaves. Coming up in June, the hosts of the super-popular Pardon My Take podcast will take over KSR for a day, as they do each year.

This year, Matt Jones and the crew will hand over the show on Tuesday, June 16, leaving two hours of KSR up to their discretion. This usually leads to Big Cat and PFT interacting with full phone banks of KSR callers, which they will often replay on the podcast the following day.

THEY are back!!!!



Pardon My Take returns to takeover KSR again on June 16th!!!!



It’s the ten year anniversary of their first appearance @barstoolbigcat @pftcommenter pic.twitter.com/JbSeVrZM5p — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 28, 2026

KSR legend Harvey, who passed away in 2023, was one of their favorites. The longtime caller joined the Pardon My Take takeover to talk about birds and spiritual energy. Pardon My Take shared their conversation on social media and on their own show.

Other highlights over the years include a surprise appearance from Rick Pitino, the annual tradition of putting John Calipari on the hot seat, NFT lessons from Edie, and a fun game of pornstar or horse.

What will the 2026 takeover bring? You never know with those guys. Tune in on June 16.